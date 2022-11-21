Home Business The delivery time of the iPhone 14 Pro series will be extended until January next year at the latest
The delivery time of the iPhone 14 Pro series will be extended until January next year at the latest

The delivery time of the iPhone 14 Pro series will be extended until January next year at the latest

Source: Aijiwei

According to news from Weiwang, Apple’s official website in China shows that consumers currently place orders to buy the iPhone 14 Pro series, and the delivery date has been scheduled until January next year. The waiting time is more than one month, and Apple retail stores in Beijing, Shanghai and other places are facing shortages .

It is reported that consumers currently place orders to buy the iPhone 14 Pro series, and the delivery date has been scheduled until January next year. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to be delivered from December 27th this year to January 3rd next year. for more than a month.

In addition, the supply of the iPhone 14 Pro series in physical stores is not good, and Apple retail stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Qingdao and other places show that they are currently out of stock. In contrast, iPhone 14/Plus models are in sufficient supply.

In addition to the continuous heating up of demand, the decline in production is also one of the main reasons for the serious shortage of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

At the end of October, the epidemic affected the production of Hon Hai’s Zhengzhou plant. On November 7, Apple announced that the main assembly plant of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Zhengzhou, China is temporarily affected by the new crown epidemic prevention restrictions, and the plant is currently operating at a greatly reduced capacity. However, according to China Business News last week, the total number of pre-recruitment applicants for the Zhengzhou factory exceeded 100,000. Currently, Hon Hai has suspended recruitment, which is expected to ease the production pressure of the Zhengzhou factory.

Due to the impact of the epidemic on shipments from the Zhengzhou plant, Morgan Stanley (Stanley Morgan Stanley) Securities lowered the shipments of the iPhone series in the fourth quarter, from the original estimate of 85 million units to 79 million units, a drop of 7.06%.

(Proofreading/Zhao Yue)

Editor in charge: Li Mei

