China Business News 2023-03-02 16:19:15 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

After experiencing the cold winter in January, China‘s new energy vehicle market began to pick up in February. Yesterday, Weilai, Xiaopeng, Ideal and other major new Chinese car-making forces announced the “transcript” of new car deliveries in February. In addition to the new car manufacturers, the sales of new energy vehicles of many traditional car companies have also increased significantly, and the delivery of new energy vehicles in China has begun to improve.

The delivery volume of new car-making forces picked up in February: Ideal Weihe came to Wan Xiaopeng Automobile to increase month-on-month