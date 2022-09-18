Source: Jintou.com

According to the monitoring data of the business agency, from September 9 to 16, the domestic market at the beginning of the weekasphaltThe average spot price of producers in Shandong was 4,455 yuan/ton, and the weekend price was 4,432 yuan/ton, down 0.51% during the week, down 0.61% month-on-month and up 27.92% year-on-year.

This week, the domestic bitumen prices fell steadily and slightly, and the overall market weakened. The recent weak operation of crude oil, coupled with the influence of typhoon weather, has caused low-end quotations to fall. In the short term, the domestic asphalt market may fluctuate weakly.

With the relief of typhoon and rain, demand in some areas is expected to gradually recover. The demand for rush work is acceptable, and the overall shipment still has some support. Asphalt analysts of the business community predict that the short-term domestic asphalt market will be mainly sorted out.

