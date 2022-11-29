Source: Jintou.com

1. Price trend

According to SunSirs monitoring data, the average ex-factory price of domestic chlorinated paraffin 52 was 6,233 yuan/ton on November 1, and the average ex-factory price of domestic chlorinated paraffin 52 was 5,933 yuan/ton on November 28. The price of chlorinated paraffins fell by 4.81% this month .

2. Market analysis

According to the weekly rise and fall from September 5, 2022 to November 27, 2022, it can be seen that domestic chlorinated paraffins have mixed rises and falls during the cycle, and are more stable. Entering November, the downtrend is the main trend, and the biggest increase in October is -2.14% in the week of November 7.

The market trend of chlorinated paraffin fluctuated and fell this month. In the first week of November, the price of chlorinated paraffins was generally stable, and there was no major fluctuation in the market. The overall price of raw materials is stable, and the support on the cost side is average. Downstream purchases are mainly on-demand, and the market trading atmosphere is not good. In the second week of November, the price of chlorinated paraffins began to decline, and the market fluctuated and fell until the end of the month. The price of raw material liquid chlorine has been lowered, and cost support has weakened. The supply of chlorinated paraffins is acceptable, the downstream demand is sluggish, the transactions in the market are limited, and the wait-and-see sentiment in the industry is increasing. As of November 28, the ex-factory price of chlorinated paraffin 52 in Anhui is about 6,400 yuan/ton, the ex-factory price of chlorinated paraffin 52 in Northeast China is about 6,000 yuan/ton, and the ex-factory price of chlorinated paraffin 52 in Shandong is about 5,400 yuan/ton.

In terms of raw material liquid wax, the price of liquid wax rose first and then fell this month, fluctuating with the fluctuation of crude oil market. In the first half of the month, the supply in the market was tight, and the price continued to strengthen, but it began to decline in the second half of the month. At present, the shipment of liquid wax is stable, and the transaction is acceptable. In terms of raw material liquid chlorine, the price of liquid chlorine has been lowered steadily this month. In the first ten days of November, the liquid chlorine market was generally stable and running, with slight fluctuations in some areas, and poor shipments in the market. Since mid-November, the price of liquid chlorine in Shandong has dropped sharply, and the shipments in the field have been slow, and the overall delivery of goods has been difficult.

3. Market Outlook Forecast

SunSirs chlorinated paraffin analysts believe that the current cost support for chlorinated paraffins has weakened, the demand side continues to be weak, and the market for chlorinated paraffins is weak. Due to the impact of the domestic epidemic on transportation, the prices in various regions of the country vary greatly. It is expected that the chlorinated paraffin market will mainly operate within a narrow range in the short term.

