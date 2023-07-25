Title: End of an Era: Twitter Succumbs to Chaos and Turmoil Under Elon Musk’s Leadership

Subtitle: Twitter’s Transformation by Elon Musk Leaves Users and Advertisers in Disarray

(CNN) — Goodbye, little bird.

Twitter, the text-based social media platform that played an outsized role in society by serving as a digital public square, was assassinated this Sunday by its deranged owner, Elon Musk. She was 17 years old.

A zombie Twitter, known only as X, reluctantly endures. A warped and disfigured platform, X advances as a White Walker [de “Game of Thrones”], an ugly shell of himself under the command of a detested leader.

While Twitter was once an authoritative source of information, X is a platform where trolls can pay a small fee to have their ugly content promoted before trusted sources.

X is a platform where identity verification is gone and phishing is just a paid subscription away.

X is a platform where journalists are banned and denigrated while the most repulsive and dishonest voices are raised.

X is a platform where the rules are unclear and content moderation is largely an idea of the past.

X is a platform where the most important and consequential decisions are made on a whim and can happen without warning.

YX is a platform where vital infrastructure is falling apart and the most basic features often don’t work.

X might look like Twitter. It could occupy the same address on the Internet that Twitter once did. But make no mistake, it’s not the same platform it ever was, even as recently as nine months ago when Musk took over, swiftly decapitating previous leadership and plunging the company into chaos and turmoil.

That platform has ceased to be. Arguably dead some time ago, before it was announced to the public through a sudden and haphazard rebranding.

In many ways, Musk has done to Twitter what Donald Trump did to the Republican Party: completely remake it in his image. At least, with Musk, the warped entity is getting a different name, one that allows the public to perhaps separate Twitter from what Musk has transformed it from.

X, of course, will inherit all of Twitter’s business woes. Musk is the entity that has proven toxic to advertisers and much of the user base, not the widely recognized bird logo. It’s unclear how the billionaire will eventually turn that ship around, particularly as he faces new competition from Mark Zuckerberg and Threads.

So far, though, there’s little hope Musk can successfully pull the ship out of iceberg-plagued waters. He is, after all, the captain who steered the ship towards them, all the while laughing maniacally along with his inner circle as he stood at the helm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

