The Democratic Party implodes, Alessio D’Amato resigns from the National Assembly

The Democratic Party implodes with Schlein following Grillo

Storm in the Democratic Party after Elly Schlein’s participation in the M5S demonstration with the words of Beppe Grillo which have sparked a lot of controversy.

“I communicated to Stefano Bonaccini my resignation from the National Assembly of the Democratic Party”. The Councilor of the Lazio Region writes it on Twitter, Alessio D’Amato. “Brigades and balaclavas also No. It was a political mistake to participate in the 5s demonstration. I love you – continues D’Amato – but I don’t find myself in this political line. I continue to work for an alternative to sovereigns and populists”, concludes the candidate for the Lazio region in the upcoming elections and former health councilor with Zingaretti.

“I communicated to Stefano Bonaccini that I don’t really find myself in this modality and therefore I am resigning”. From the president of the Democratic Party came “the answer I expected from those who have that role: to reflect and understand. But I explained to him that my decision is firm. Resignations are given, not announced. I’m used to it like this” , D’Amato then explains in an interview with Repubblica.it, after the announcement via twitter that he has resigned from the dem National Assembly. For D’Amato “it was a mistake to participate in a demonstration characterized by unacceptable watchwords: brigades, balaclavas. Even not. These are unacceptable words for those who come from a reformist and leftist culture, who have always fought against these forms of verbal violence. It was a political mistake and an underestimation, I see a sort of gregarious spirit in this participation. Even more serious is the lack of immediate public dissent from Grillo and Ovadia”. Will he also leave the party? “These are assessments that I will make together with others in the next few days. I don’t find myself in this political line”. Will others follow it? “I don’t know. I certainly feel a great unease, not since today. Even on sensitive topics such as the uterus for rent, the position taken on the subject of abuse of office by our mayors. Then I don’t proselytize myself, I simply think with my head. I supported Bonaccini in the congressional phase and loyally made myself available, but this line does not produce an alternative government”. Will he join the Third Pole, which supported him at the Regionals, together with the Democratic Party? build the alternative, then we’ll see in the next few days”, he concludes.

Risk of a split in the Pd

