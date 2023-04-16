The demolition of nuclear power plants: costly and lengthy

In the weeks and days before the final end of the last three nuclear power plants in the Federal Republic on April 15, 2023, there was once again an opinionated, but in my perception mostly factual debate about the nuclear phase-out through the media and social media. Interestingly, it is often CDU/CSU and FDP politicians who are opposed to the end of nuclear energy, even though the decision to phase out nuclear energy was made in 2012 by a black and yellow federal government. This fuels the suspicion that this is not about a factual debate, but about party politics.

However, one argument I’ve encountered several times is that phasing out nuclear power would increase the price of electricity. Let’s ignore the fact that nuclear power plants only contribute a very limited amount of electricity of 5 to 6 percent to total consumption in Germany. Nuclear energy, so the claim, is cheap energy.

As early as the 1990s there were calculations according to which nuclear energy is one of the most expensive types of energy. But that depends on what costs are included in the calculation. This is exactly what the article recommended here draws attention to. Wolfgang Mulke watched the dismantling of the Greifswald nuclear power plant for the taz in Lubmin. The dismantling of the power plant has been going on for 30 years and will take several years to come. Overall, according to Molke, the demolition takes more time than the construction and operation combined. Around 900 people are involved in dismantling.

Mulke explains in his article why it takes so long and what costs such a demolition causes. Ultimately, these costs – regardless of which channels they flow through – remain with the consumer. However, they do not appear on the monthly electricity bill.

I would like to point out a point that is mentioned between the lines but not explicitly addressed. Due to its atomic radiation, the nuclear waste must be stored safely for many thousands of years. This is not only an irresponsible inheritance to future generations and an extremely expensive affair, but this nuclear-contaminated waste consists of materials (e.g. steel) that would be easy to recycle under normal circumstances. Due to the radiation exposure, however, these materials cannot be reused in the foreseeable future. With every nuclear power plant, large amounts of valuable materials are permanently withdrawn from a possible circular economy.