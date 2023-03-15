I believe that many people have been harassed by phone calls and text messages from mobile operators selling various packages. In order to allow you to apply for a higher-priced data package, the customer service staff can be said to have tried their best. On the 3.15 consumer rights day, Weibo certified as the deputy director of Xinjiang Bazhou Culture and Tourism Bureau couldn’t help complaining about his experience of being tricked by customer service into buying high-priced packages.

The deputy director of the microblog named “Xinjiang He Miao” posted on the Internet that he was suffocated because of the package deal before. He said that he has a phone number with a data package of 39 yuan, which is only used for live broadcasts and does not make calls.

But then the customer service kept calling, reminding him to upgrade the package with higher traffic and call time, but he refused many times.But then the customer service told him that he could increase domestic traffic for him, and the price of the package remained unchanged at 39 yuan. After hearing what the customer service said, he finally agreed.

But on the second day,He received a reminder message for the 49 yuan package, which shows that the increase in traffic that the customer service said before is not free.

What is even more infuriating is that just yesterday, the customer service called again and said that the other things would remain the same, and the amount of traffic that could be sent was increased by 12 yuan, but he was stunned. I feel like I have been cheated by customer service.

Not long after the deputy director posted the article, related topics also appeared on Weibo hot searches. Many netizens commented that they had encountered similar things. Not only were they often harassed by the operator to suggest an upgrade package, but there were also many inducements to upgrade. Behavior.

Many netizens are also teaching how to deal with such incidents on Weibo. They can complain to operators through the 12315 hotline or the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.In order to protect their legitimate rights and interests.