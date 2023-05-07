The deputy Mauro Laus is under investigation. Earthquake in the Democratic Party

Investigation into public funds allocated to the Rear cooperative: prosecutors’ beacon also for loyalists, councilor Carretta and the president of the Sala Rossa Grippo

A routine check, on one of the last contracts acquired by Rear, would have brought to light anomalies in the management of public payments for the services provided by the company. The deputy Pd Mauro Lausone of the most prominent members and a figure of weight on the Turin political scene, is investigated for conduct attributable to embezzlement. And the beacon of the investigators – it reads on The print – expands on his loyalists, already collaborators in the cooperative: the president of the municipal council Maria Grazia Grippo and the councilor for Major Events Mimmo Carretta.

The suspicion is that part of the money allocated to Rear, a multi-service cooperative founded in 1984, a giant in the sector, has not been put to good use. On the contrary. That it has been used for private matters, that it has nothing to do with surveillance and security activities. In recent weeks, the Guardia di Finanza has presented itself in the offices of the Rear, of the Region, and of the Forte di Bard in Valle d’Aosta, where the coop manages the contract for the supervision and reception of visitors, to acquire accounting records, contracts, balance sheets. Exploratory investigations. Among the documents being examined by the investigators, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Enrica Gabetta and the public prosecutor Alessandro Aghemo, there would be several that would concern the activities of Mimmo Carretta, an employee of Rear on leave, and Maria Grazia Grippo who from May 2018 to December 2021, for the company she was in charge of external communication, media relations and the press office. Carretta, after being provincial secretary of the Democratic Party, joined the Lo Russo junta of which he was a supporter of the first hour. Grippo became president of the Sala Rossa following the over 1,200 preferences obtained. A partnership that constitutes one of the main pillars of the Turin Democratic Party of which Laus is in all respects a big name with a strong influence.

