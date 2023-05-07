Home » The deputy Mauro Laus is under investigation. Earthquake in the Democratic Party
Business

The deputy Mauro Laus is under investigation. Earthquake in the Democratic Party

by admin
The deputy Mauro Laus is under investigation. Earthquake in the Democratic Party

Investigation into public funds allocated to the Rear cooperative: prosecutors’ beacon also for loyalists, councilor Carretta and the president of the Sala Rossa Grippo

A routine check, on one of the last contracts acquired by Rear, would have brought to light anomalies in the management of public payments for the services provided by the company. The deputy Pd Mauro Lausone of the most prominent members and a figure of weight on the Turin political scene, is investigated for conduct attributable to embezzlement. And the beacon of the investigators – it reads on The print – expands on his loyalists, already collaborators in the cooperative: the president of the municipal council Maria Grazia Grippo and the councilor for Major Events Mimmo Carretta.

The suspicion is that part of the money allocated to Rear, a multi-service cooperative founded in 1984, a giant in the sector, has not been put to good use. On the contrary. That it has been used for private matters, that it has nothing to do with surveillance and security activities. In recent weeks, the Guardia di Finanza has presented itself in the offices of the Rear, of the Region, and of the Forte di Bard in Valle d’Aosta, where the coop manages the contract for the supervision and reception of visitors, to acquire accounting records, contracts, balance sheets. Exploratory investigations. Among the documents being examined by the investigators, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Enrica Gabetta and the public prosecutor Alessandro Aghemo, there would be several that would concern the activities of Mimmo Carretta, an employee of Rear on leave, and Maria Grazia Grippo who from May 2018 to December 2021, for the company she was in charge of external communication, media relations and the press office. Carretta, after being provincial secretary of the Democratic Party, joined the Lo Russo junta of which he was a supporter of the first hour. Grippo became president of the Sala Rossa following the over 1,200 preferences obtained. A partnership that constitutes one of the main pillars of the Turin Democratic Party of which Laus is in all respects a big name with a strong influence.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Leonardo, in the quarter revenues run to 3...

Fabienne wanted to get her teeth done at...

Chef Rubio vitriolic against Segre: “Racial hatred? I...

The recurring drama about the debt limit

Serie A, where we will be able to...

Digital tax advice | Chatbots as Tax

Experts warn: artificial intelligence will become a real...

Safe investment? Counter savings risks despite crises and...

Bianca Berlinguer, Maggioni, Fuortes: the monstrous salaries of...

London expects Russian economic crisis because of war...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy