The Bcc derby between Iccrea and Ccb in the 2022 accounts

They produce usefulthey have one capital solidity at the top of the system, they preside over the territories like no other operator in the sector. Four years after the entry into force of the reform of the cooperative credit banksthe one of Iccrea Holding e Central bank cashier a won bet appears.

Asset parameters

In the derby between the two holdings, which presented the 2022 accounts, Central box appears to be the most solid but Iccrea follows closely. The Cet1 ratio of CCB is 22.8%, at the top of the national banking system. For Icreate, the index is at 19.2%. To give a term of comparison, the Cet1 of the first two Italian banks, Unicredit e Intesa Sanpaolois 16% and 13.8% respectively.

However, the ranking changes if you look at the tests Rep (Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process) della Bce. The results of which, updated to 8 February last, show two banking groups in good health but with a “risk index” (P2R) higher than traditional competitors. Compared to 1.72% of Intesa Sanpaolo and at 2% of Unicredit in fact this parameter is 2.5% for Ccb and 2.8% for Icreate. The two institutions are placed respectively in seventh and eleventh place among the Italian institutions in the ranking led by we (1%).

The results achieved by both in terms of problem loans are also important. For Iccrea, theNpl ratio lordo fell from 6.9% in 2021 to 4,5%with a net figure at1,5%. The gross figure of Ccb is slightly higher (4,8%), with a net figure that is however allo 0,9%.

Effect of interest rates on earnings

From the point of view dimensionalIccrea remains far bigger with 118 banks adherents and 90.2 billion of customer loans at the end of 2022. Against i 50.6 billion are 68 banks members of the competing group. Figures that are reflected in the net profit for the year: 1.795 billion for Iccrea, up compared to 461 million euros in 2021. A leap due only in part to the rise in interest margins. In fact, the financial statements record extraordinary income of 442 million deriving from the sale of Bcc Pay at the bottom Fsi announced in early 2022.

The net profit of Central Cashier was of 562 million of Euros (+70% compared to the previous year). Result “which also in 2022 incorporates the Group’s ongoing commitment to hedging non-performing exposures and improving asset quality”, reads the group’s press release on the accounts for the year.

Under the two o’clock umbrella group leader the companies dedicated to services and products for the associated CBs also fall. From IT services to insurance, leasing and factoring. I am 19 subsidiaries e 8 connected for Iccrea e 9 controlled e 2 connected per Ccb.