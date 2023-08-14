The descent of the bank N26

After golden founding years, N26 is currently experiencing the hard impact in reality. The well-known Berlin neobank hits them harder than some of its competitors. Because she brings a lot together. Most of it is homemade. The next few months will show whether the bank will deliver or produce hot air.

Bettina Weiguny

Freelance author in the business section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

“The bank has gotten off to a phenomenal start,” says fund manager Baki Irmak. But he sees the prospects as rather bleak: “Since 2020, business has seemed to be more or less stagnating, they have missed many business opportunities, scared away countless managers, and four years later they always have the deficiencies in money laundering prevention that Bafin has been warning of since 2019 not fixed yet.” All of this means that other fintechs are passing them by. Irmak’s conclusion: “N26 has a leadership problem. The supervisory board is also asked here.”

