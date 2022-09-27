Original title: The design performance experience has been comprehensively improved, and the vivo X Fold+ folding screen is officially released, bringing a new Huaxia red color scheme

On September 26, 2022, vivo officially released the high-end version of the X Fold series of folding screen mobile phones – X Fold+. On the basis of vivo X Fold, vivo X Fold+ has been comprehensively improved in terms of design, performance, experience, etc. It is not only equipped with the industry-leading Snapdragon 8+ customized SPU security chip, but also further enhances the battery life of the product. Bring a better software experience and a new Huaxia red color scheme.

Huang Tao, vice president of vivo products, said: “Since vivo’s first folding screen X Fold, we have positioned it as a professional folding flagship, which is not only the emphasis on a product, but also means that vivo is full of the future development of the folding form. Confidence.” Since the release date, a number of world-leading technologies for folding screens, including 120Hz folding giant screen, 3D ultrasonic dual-screen fingerprint, 50W wireless flash charging, etc., have made vivo X Fold a true integrator. Leading the folding screen mobile phone market into the 2.0 era. Adhering to the concept of daring to pursue the ultimate and continuing to create surprises, vivo X Fold+ has gone further in terms of hardware performance and software experience, and continues to create a stronger folding screen flagship product value and a hard-to-return user experience.

On the vivo X Fold, vivo provides two colors: Qingshan blue and Wutong gray, one represents courage and hope, and the other represents noble quality. But no matter which color scheme it is, the inspiration and starting point all come from the classic imagery of traditional Chinese culture. This time, vivo X Fold+ adds a new Huaxia red color scheme on the basis of these two color schemes. For Chinese people, red is the deep color that runs through the Chinese civilization, symbolizing the nation’s self-confidence and forging ahead, and flowing in the genes of every Chinese. The launch of the new color Huaxia Red also represents vivo’s tribute to the Chinese civilization’s forge ahead, pioneering and innovative.

In terms of design concept, vivo X Fold+ still follows the design language of the previous work “round the sky and the place”, and integrates the square and round elements with beautiful intentions and rich philosophical background into mobile phone products. Based on the square, through the combination of square and circle, stepped distribution, material collision and texture modification, etc., the speculative spirit of “square” and “circle” of Chinese civilization is integrated into the design expression.

With its powerful overall configuration, the vivo X Fold was hailed as the “folding screen ceiling” as soon as it came out. This time, the vivo X Fold+ has been further upgraded in terms of configuration, which can be described as “the stronger is stronger”. In terms of processors, vivo cooperated with Qualcomm to jointly develop the Snapdragon 8+ custom SPU security chip. Compared with the X Fold’s processor, the biggest change of the Snapdragon 8+ custom SPU security chip is that it adopts a more advanced 4nm process, which has stronger performance and lower power consumption, and truly achieves both performance and power consumption.

In terms of battery life, vivo engineers have increased the battery capacity of the X Fold+ to an equivalent of 4730mAh without increasing the size and weight of the body, and the overall battery life has increased by more than 20%. In terms of wired charging, the vivo X Fold+ is equipped with a folding screen and the first 80W dual-battery flash charge can be charged to 70% in about 18 minutes and 100% in about 35 minutes. In terms of wireless charging, 50W wireless charging can be charged to 10% in as fast as 4 minutes, and to 100% in as fast as 53 minutes. Finally, vivo X Fold+ also comes standard with a PD dual Type-C socket gallium nitride charger, which can meet the charging needs of multiple electronic devices, making it easier to use in daily travel scenarios.

Not only that, relying on the in-depth joint adjustment of vivo and Qualcomm, on the one hand, the performance of the Snapdragon 8+ custom SPU security chip has been fully released. A whole new experience. vivo X Fold+ is the first dual 5G dual-card dual-pass folding screen mobile phone in the industry. It is different from dual-card dual-standby and single-pass. This dual-5G dual-card dual-pass can realize continuous calls, continuous network, and no missed connections, which is effectively guaranteed. When users use dual 5G cards, the concurrent scenarios of dual cards such as calls, games, and data network usage are smooth.

In addition, the custom SPU security chip of vivo X Fold+ is designed based on the CC EAL4+ security level and can meet the security requirements of financial-level scenarios. It has an independent security hardware processor and an independent security operating system, and is deeply integrated into the chip. Endows the product with hardware-level security protection capabilities, such as daily account passwords can be securely encrypted in the SPU. At the same time, vivo X Fold+ also supports stealth mode and atomic privacy system, making user data and usage scenarios more secure.

The experience of using a folding screen mobile phone that is difficult to use starts from the giant screen of vivo X Fold+. The vivo X Fold+ is equipped with an 8-inch large inner screen with a resolution of up to 2160*1916, which brings viewing and operation comparable to tablet computers. It also makes the use in office scenarios, especially browsing/editing documents, more convenient. Both the internal and external screens of vivo X Fold+ support a high refresh rate of 120Hz, and the visual experience is coherent during the switching process of internal and external screens. The internal screen and external screen are smoother when sliding, gaming or displaying high frame rate videos, and the actual experience is better.

As one of the most critical parts of a folding screen phone, the quality of the hinge is directly related to the user experience. The vivo X Fold+ is equipped with an aerospace-grade worry-free hinge and has passed the TÜV folding worry-free certification. It performs well in key parameters such as folding, touch, display, and opening and closing force. It truly achieves reliable folding and can also bring stability to users. experience of use. At the same time, with the zirconium alloy floating mid-plate design and UTG ultra-tough glass, vivo X Fold+ truly folds without worry and flattens like a mirror.

In terms of unlocking method, vivo X Fold+ is equipped with 3D ultrasonic dual-screen fingerprints. This unlocking method breaks through the industry’s stereotyped side unlocking and achieves an innovative fingerprint recognition technology breakthrough. It has stronger anti-environmental interference ability, faster unlocking speed, Higher security.

Compared with ordinary mobile phones, the “bigness” of folding screen mobile phones is an innate advantage, but how to fully utilize this advantage and refuse to be too big is an important issue for mobile phone manufacturers. Starting in 2020, vivo has actively promoted the establishment of the “Golden Label Alliance”, and has taken the lead in formulating a set of industry standards to further standardize the ecological environment of mobile smart terminals. In August this year, vivo and many manufacturers released the “Big Screen Adaptation White Paper”, allowing huge application developers to join the folding screen ecosystem more efficiently and at a lower cost, bringing users a better software ecosystem and adaptation. At present, vivo X Fold+ has achieved TOP 5000+ APP compatibility and 200+ APP key adaptations, among which high-frequency APPs such as WPS and WeChat reading have achieved deep adaptation.

The large inner screen of vivo X Fold+ can better fit the usage habits of business office workers, and its built-in application split screen, application clone, and WeChat tablet mode can greatly improve office efficiency. Not only that, the super multi-tasking foreground of vivo X Fold+ can open up to 2 small windows at the same time, the split-screen dual small windows can support the simultaneous operation of 4 task apps, and the background can hang up to 12 small window applications at the same time, only one The mobile phone can complete a series of operations such as program editing, PPT review, file transfer, and WeChat communication at the same time.

Relying on the hover function, vivo X Fold+ can realize a series of unique interactive experiences. On the WPS software, vivo X Fold+ supports speaker mode. The X Fold+ in the hovering state has PPT on the top and remarks on the bottom, and can directly cast the screen through WiFi, and the experience is infinitely close to that of a laptop. Functions such as hovering calls and hovering watching movies can help users free their hands; in addition, the external screen display lock of vivo X Fold+ supports tent mode, screen mode and desk calendar mode, bringing users a hard-to-return experience.

In the imaging part, vivo X Fold+ continues to work with Zeiss to give mobile phones powerful imaging performance. The vivo X Fold+ lenses are equipped with Zeiss T* coating with excellent optical performance. This coating has strong anti-glare ability, and can enhance visible light transmittance, improve image quality, and accurately restore the color of objects, providing high-quality products for high-end people. Pure optical experience. In order to make the vivo X Fold+ more comprehensive, it is equipped with four cameras at all focal lengths, which are rare in flagships.

When Zeiss meets the folding screen, more new video games will be unlocked. The vivo X Fold+ supports the external screen help shooting function, and the internal and external screens display the shooting screen at the same time. Users can see their own screen through the external screen preview display, adjust their posture and expressions, and then take more satisfactory photos. At the same time, vivo X Fold+ also supports rear Selfie, and the comprehensive qualities such as resolution, light sensitivity, and field of view are better than the front camera, and the Selfie effect is even better. In addition, X Fold+ also supports hovering selfies and time-lapse photography, using the multi-angle hovering form of the mobile phone itself, combined with vivo’s gestures, palm shutter, etc., to completely liberate the user’s hands.

In addition, vivo announced at the press conference that it has reached a cooperation with the FIFA World Cup again, and the vivo X Fold+ will become the official global mobile phone of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM. Committed to bringing an unforgettable event that is more digital and more closely connected to the FIFA Organizing Committee and World Cup fans around the world, X Fold+ will work with other vivo flagship products to bring a more professional and more professional experience to all FIFA Organizing Committees and related teams. Solid job support.

In terms of price, vivo X Fold+ is available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB configurations, priced at 9999 yuan and 10999 yuan respectively.

At present, vivo X Fold+ is available on vivo official website, vivo JD.com official flagship store, JD.com vivo official flagship store, Tmall vivo official flagship store, vivo mobile Suning self-operated flagship store, Tmall Suning Tesco official flagship store, Pinduoduo , Fenqile, Vipshop, China Merchants Bank Pocket Life, Ping An Bank Pocket Mall, vivo experience store stores, vivo terminal stores and other online and offline channels have opened pre-sale. During the first sale period (September 26-October 7), users who pre-order and purchase vivo X Fold+ will have the opportunity to receive a limited gift worth 528 yuan, including a 50W wireless flash charging vertical charger and a plain leather stand protective case. At the same time, you can enjoy a trade-in subsidy of up to 1,700 yuan for the purchase of X Fold+, and an additional subsidy of up to 200 yuan for old vivo users; online and offline designated experience stores can enjoy up to 6 periods of interest-free, and log in to the vivo account after purchasing the machine You can also receive a range of exclusive purchase privileges.