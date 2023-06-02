The desperate search for soldiers

Even those who want to make a career have to hear about extreme inertia and glass ceilings, for example in the Ministry of Defense. From there it is currently said that women really have to organize themselves in order to be considered at all for promotions and content-related decisions. The minister has promised improvement, but so far there has been little internal evidence of this, a minister commented in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche.

Who should please get pleasure from the service? Yes, contact between the troops and the population can and must be intensified. And yes, that can help recruit new soldiers. But that can only work if honest modernization at the base of the troops succeeds at the same time.