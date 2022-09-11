On September 10th, according to Henan TV, in order to give full play to the driving effect of consumption on economic growth and promote the stable and healthy development of the city’s economy, Zhengzhou officially launched the 2022 Golden Autumn Consumption Promotion Series on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival. It was decided to issue “100 million yuan” auto consumption coupons in September.

1. Activity time

September 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022.

2. Amount and types of distribution

The total amount of auto consumption coupons issued in this issue is 100 million yuan, a total of 18,000 copies.

(1) Fuel vehicle consumption coupons. 8,000 consumer coupons were issued, totaling 40 million yuan. Among them, 3,000 electronic consumer coupons worth 3,000 yuan will be issued, 2,000 electronic consumer coupons worth 5,000 yuan will be issued, and 3,000 electronic consumer coupons worth 7,000 yuan will be issued.

(2) New energy vehicle consumption coupons. 10,000 consumer coupons were issued, totaling 60 million yuan. Among them, 4,000 electronic consumer coupons worth 4,000 yuan will be issued, 2,000 electronic consumer coupons worth 6,000 yuan will be issued, and 4,000 electronic consumer coupons worth 8,000 yuan will be issued.

Reminder: The number of coupons is limited.

3. Subsidy objects

From September 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022, purchase small non-operating vehicles (including new energy vehicles, pickup trucks, excluding second-hand vehicles) of more than 50,000 yuan from designated auto sales companies in various districts and counties (cities) in Zhengzhou transactions) of individual consumers (no household registration restrictions) and enterprises. To purchase a vehicle, you need to go through the new car registration and licensing procedures in Zhengzhou.

Starting from the afternoon of September 9th, the homepage of Zheng Haoban will release a search function for enterprises in the car consumption coupon activity. Consumers who need to buy a car can search through the “Zheng Haoban APP”.

4. Subsidy Standard

(1) Purchase of fuel vehicles

For the purchase of a fuel vehicle, the consumption coupons are divided into three grades according to the amount of the vehicle purchase invoice:

1. Buying a fuel car with a bare car ticket price of more than 50,000 yuan (inclusive) and below 150,000 yuan (exclusive) can enjoy a 3,000-yuan electronic consumption coupon.

2. Buying a bare car with a fuel car with a fare of more than 150,000 yuan (inclusive) and below 250,000 yuan (exclusive) can enjoy a 5,000-yuan electronic consumption coupon.

3. Buying a bare car with a fuel car of more than 250,000 yuan (inclusive) can enjoy a 7,000-yuan electronic consumption coupon.

(2) Purchase of new energy vehicles

For the purchase of new energy vehicles, the consumption coupons are divided into three grades according to the amount of the vehicle purchase invoice. The gear setting is the same as that of the fuel vehicle, and each grade increases the consumption coupon by 1,000 yuan compared with the fuel vehicle.

Reminder: The purchase price of a car is subject to the “total price and tax” amount of the uniform invoice for motor vehicle sales.

5. Application Conditions

(1) Consumers (individuals and enterprises) must go to the automobile sales enterprises designated by the districts and counties (cities) in Zhengzhou to purchase new cars.

(2) The car purchase invoice must be the Zhengzhou invoice, and the issuance time must be after 0:00 on September 1, 2022 to before 23:59 on September 30, 2022; after purchasing the car, the vehicle must be completed at the local vehicle management office in Zhengzhou. For new car registration, the time for the first registration of the vehicle and the application of the driving license must be after 0:00 on September 1, 2022 to before 23:59 on September 30, 2022.

(3) The invoice, driving license, name, ID information, and mobile phone number of the Zhenghaoban APP and the UnionPay APP account of individual car buyers must be exactly the same; corporate car buyers must log in to the “Zheng Haoban” account of the corporate legal person, and Qualification verification can be carried out only after the enterprise legal person certification is completed.

6. Application steps

(1) Purchase of a new car. From September 1 to September 30, 2022, individuals (with no household registration restrictions) and corporate consumers will purchase small non-operating vehicles (including new energy vehicles and pickup trucks, excluding new energy vehicles, pickup trucks, excluding Second-hand car transactions), and issue tax invoices in Zhengzhou and register and license in Zhengzhou.

(2) Qualification review. Qualification verification and consumption coupon collection channels will be opened at the same time, and the specific opening time will be notified separately. After individual consumers and enterprises have completed the purchase and registration of new cars, they can conduct an online review of the eligibility to receive auto coupons through the “Zheng Haoban” APP according to the notice on the issuance time of auto coupons.

(3) Collection of consumption coupons. Individual consumers and business units who have passed the qualification review can receive the corresponding amount of electronic coupon package for automobile consumption coupons through the “Cloud Quick Pass” APP.

(4) Use of consumer coupons. Consumers who have successfully received the car consumption coupons can go to all offline physical merchants that support cloud flash payment within the territory of Zhengzhou within the specified time to verify and use the consumption coupons.

This event focuses on supporting the purchase and consumption of new energy vehicles. Individuals and corporate consumers will not set the upper limit on the number of coupons they can receive when purchasing new energy vehicles during the event time. Buy more cars and receive more coupons. At the same time, in order to encourage fuel car owners to buy new cars, The 3,000-yuan, 5,000-yuan, and 7,000-yuan electronic consumer coupon packages each contain three 200-yuan fuel vehicle refueling coupons, which consumers can use at gas stations in Zhengzhou, which are affiliated to PetroChina, Sinopec, and Daqiao Petrochemical.

important hint! important hint! important hint!

1. After 0:00 on September 1, 2022, go to the designated car sales companies in each district, county (city) to purchase a car and issue a ticket and register in Zhengzhou City. After completion, go to Zhenghaoban APP for qualification according to the qualification verification and coupon collection time uniformly announced by Zhengzhou City. After verification, you can get coupons after verification. The number of coupons is limited, first come first, while stocks last.

2. Qualification verification and coupon collection time will be announced separately.

3. Automobile sales enterprises designated by districts and counties (cities) can be searched in the attached table, or clicked on the carousel of “Golden Autumn Automobile Consumption Vouchers” on the homepage of Zhenghaoban APP.