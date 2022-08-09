



Original title: A new round of industrial digital development accelerateddigital manThe “Battle” Begins

Source: Securities Daily reporter Li Qiaoyu Trainee reporter He Wangjuan

The scale of my country’s digital industry is constantly increasing, and the digital transformation and development of the industry is also accelerating. With the wave of digital transformation in all walks of life, the requirements and demands of enterprises for digital talents are increasing.

As the core element of innovation-driven and the first resource of digital transformation, many industry insiders believe that various industries are currently facing a shortage of digital talents, and the lack of talents has become a key factor restricting the digital transformation of enterprises. A compound type that understands both technology and business Talent is in short supply.

According to the “China Digital Economy Development Report (2022)” by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, the scale of China’s digital economy will reach 45.5 trillion yuan in 2021, accounting for 39.8% of GDP, and the status and role of the digital economy will become increasingly prominent.Talent is the core of digital economy developmentdriving forceThe development of digital industrialization and industrial digitization urgently needs a large number of talents who are adaptable to the development of the digital economy, have digital knowledge structure and digital hands-on ability.

The battle for digital talent begins

“The digital transformation of enterprises largely relies on core talents who master key digital skills.” Wang Qian, co-founder of Maimai told the “Securities Daily” reporter that the implementation of digital transformation of enterprises requires the digital capabilities of all employees, especially in China The ability of grassroots employees to understand, analyze and execute data, as the demand for digital talents in enterprises continues to rise, a new round of digital talents “competition” has been fully launched.

With the rise of digital transformation, the demand for digital talents has also increased.

On the one hand, this demand is reflected in quantity.Data shows that the recruitment of digital-related positions is increasing, such as leading companies in the field of artificial intelligenceHikvisionIn the second quarter, the recruitment volume of related positions with Dahua Technology increased by 103.6% month-on-month. In recent years, newcomers and fast-rising leaders, such as Megvii Technology, SenseTime,Cloud Cong TechnologyRecruitment for related positions in the second quarter also increased by 23% from the previous quarter.

According to the “Research Report on the Impact of Digital Economy Employment” released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, the current digital talent gap in China is close to 11 million, and with the rapid advancement of industry-wide digitalization, the digital talent demand gap will continue to increase. The shortage of digital talents includes not only digital technology and digital R&D jobs created by digital industrialization, but also a large number of digital skilled talents generated in the process of industrial digital transformation.

Another aspect is the salary. Among the million-dollar year-end award users surveyed by Maimai, more than half of them came from R&D positions in companies such as the Internet, games, and new financial technology, followed by product and operation positions. And those companies that are shortlisted in the TOP10 for year-end awards and the TOP10 for average monthly income are generally highly digitalized.

In fact, with the comprehensive and in-depth digital transformation, the related talent gap is still widening. In addition to high-tech industries, the digital transformation of traditional industries has further pushed up the demand for digital talents in the whole society.Taking the energy industry as an example, the major energy central enterprises have proposed “Digital Huadian” and “Digital Huadian”.China Petroleum“Smart CNOOC” and other transformation directions, the emergence of new formats such as distributed smart grid, digital energy management, and comprehensive energy services, constantly put forward new requirements for practitioners; at the same time, after entering the e-commerce era, the traditional retail industry The demand for digital talents such as omni-media operations and supply chain management has also grown rapidly…

fromCareer InternationalThe data shows that digitalization has now radiated to many industries such as manufacturing, retail, logistics, finance, and automobiles.

There is a serious shortage of compound talents

Enterprises “robbing people” also reveals the current situation of insufficient digital talent in my country, but in fact, this is not a new problem.

Wang Qian believes that the rapid development of the Internet in the past 20 years has driven the demand for informatization and digital talents to a certain extent, which has promoted the high income of Internet talents. The huge demand has also promoted the tilt of educational resources to Internet talents in recent years, and cultivated a large number of Internet talents. The rise of short videos and live broadcasts in 2016 has made many digital talents such as anchors and video editing hot for a long time. Around 2019, the rapid development of K12 education and training has also created a large demand for digital talents such as lecturers, online course teaching and research, and course operation.

Wang Qian said that the specific needs of various industries for digital talents vary in different window periods. But the same thing is, those who have the ability to continuously learn and innovate and keep up with the pace of transformation are always in demand.

“From professional technology to business application, to management decision-making, the wave of digitalization is constantly updating and improving the skill requirements of each position.” Wang Qian believes that in the current talent market, people not only understand industry trends and corporate business, but also have digitalization capabilities. There is a serious shortage of compound talents with professional skills, efficient collaboration and innovation capabilities.

Public information shows that there is a strong demand for talents in the new generation of information technology industries such as the Industrial Internet. To meet this demand, in addition to relying on external talent recruitment, companies must also increase their internal digital talent training efforts. Starting from actual business needs, build a talent development system that adapts to the company’s development strategy and unblock the internal talent development and supply channels of the company.

Zeng Cheng, vice president of Career International, told reporters that the digital transformation of enterprises and the construction of digital talents cannot be achieved overnight. Especially for traditional industries, digitalization should be regarded as a long-term strategic task for enterprise development. During this period, it is necessary to continuously introduce external digital experts. Talents, as well as internal talent training or job transfer, continue to inject “living water” into the smooth transformation of enterprises.

“We suggest to take stock of the existing talents based on the needs first. On the premise of satisfying the core qualities and basic abilities, some people can be cross-posted. In this way, the enterprise can further select and train from the existing personnel, so as to stimulate the internal Motivation, rather than blind recruitment.” Zeng Cheng told the “Securities Daily” reporter that some traditional industries that are focusing on digital transformation have poached a large number of people from large factories and pure technology companies in the early stage of transformation. However, if the new and old employees cannot reach a consensus on the transformation method and transformation rhythm, the transformation progress is likely to stagnate.

In addition, open vocational training and clear promotion channels can also cultivate more digital talents for enterprises. A relevant person in charge of a manufacturing company who did not want to be named told reporters that as the production line turns to automation, the company is recruiting from vocational and technical colleges in large numbers. In the opinion of the person in charge, the graduates of these vocational and technical colleges not only possess professional skills, but are also more open to new business formats and can quickly adapt to the pace of digital transformation. “In the future, we will train them and formulate career development plans for them in the direction of automated production line management.”

“Number 1” determines the effectiveness of digital transformation

In Zeng Cheng’s view, in terms of management, enterprises should change the past “top-down” management method to “bottom-up”, establish a benign feedback mechanism, let those who can hear the fire make decisions, and give employees more autonomy.

Compared with employees, Zeng Cheng emphasizes the key role of “No. 1” talents in the digital transformation of enterprises. “Whether the digital transformation is successful or not, the speed is closely related to who the ‘number 1’ of the digital transformation is and whether the enterprise is sufficiently aware of the purpose and implementation steps of the digital transformation.”

“Therefore, the company’s senior management is the key force to promote digital transformation. The success and progress of digital transformation largely depends on the company’s senior management’s understanding and determination of digital transformation; at the same time, digital transformation is also inseparable from the promotion of the company’s senior management. The top management must first have a clear understanding of the business logic and business scenarios of future digital transformation, in order to make overall planning and strategy implementation.” Zeng Cheng told reporters, “Not only that, digital talents that are enough to promote a company’s digital transformation must not only understand technology , To understand the business, it is also necessary to prepare the strategic guidance ability of the CEO, and the strategic implementation ability of the CIO or CTO. Therefore, the ‘number 1’ is often not the CTO or CIO, but should be the chairman or CEO of the company.”

