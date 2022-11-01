Original title: The development of intelligent networked vehicles still needs a “smart” road

In the development of intelligent networked vehicles, my country has chosen a different model from other countries, namely “vehicle-road coordination”. This means that the car must be “smart” and the road must be “smart”.

There is new news in the field of autonomous driving recently. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently announced that in October 2022, the first international standard in the field of autonomous driving test scenarios, ISO 34501 “Glossary of Test Scenarios for Road Vehicle Automated Driving Systems”, was officially released in October 2022. As an important basic standard for autonomous driving system test scenarios, this standard will be widely used in the research and development, testing and management of autonomous driving technologies and products of intelligent networked vehicles around the world. The application provides important basic support.

Since the beginning of this year, policies related to autonomous driving have been continuously introduced. Previously, the Ministry of Transport issued the “Guidelines for Transportation Safety Services for Autonomous Vehicles (Trial)” (Draft for Comment), which made safety regulations for the commercial implementation of autonomous driving, and proposed to engage in transportation. Conditional self-driving and highly self-driving vehicles in operation shall be equipped with drivers, and fully self-driving vehicles engaged in transportation operations shall be equipped with remote drivers or safety officers.

How to regulate the application of autonomous vehicles in the field of transportation services? What security guarantees are required for the development of smart cars? According to Wang Zefeng, a specially-appointed expert from Zhejiang Province and a visiting professor at the French JUNIA University, car manufacturers cannot be allowed to be both athletes and referees. “Car data and black boxes are all in the hands of manufacturers, so their explanations for the cause of the accident are often difficult to convince the public. It may be necessary for the state to establish relevant agencies or an automobile industry association to manage the black boxes, or to force manufacturers to synchronize data to relevant departments. “

Pu Shi, associate professor of the Department of Physical Science and Technology, School of Science, Wuhan University of Technology, and head of the Open Innovation Laboratory, is engaged in research on radar antennas. He told the China Youth Daily and China Youth Daily reporter that at present, smart cars do not yet have the conditions for fully autonomous driving, especially In the case where vehicle-road coordination has not been fully realized.

“Smart Terminals” on the Road

The industry generally believes that the earliest self-driving car project in China started in 2013, led by Internet companies in research and development, and cooperated with third-party car manufacturers to manufacture. Since then, some technology companies and mobile phone manufacturers have begun to turn to the automotive field to build cars across borders.

“Internet companies or mobile phone manufacturers cross-border car manufacturing will greatly promote the development of the new energy vehicle industry.” In Wang Zefeng’s view, cars will undoubtedly become smart terminals in future cities and future roads, but the difference in the automotive industry is that it needs A solid technical foundation, not just Internet model innovation. He introduced that at least at the technical level, various security testing processes and standards need to be formulated, and at the algorithm level, enough real data is needed to verify.

Pushi analyzed the current development prospects of smart cars from a market perspective, and pointed out that thanks to the promotion of new energy vehicles and the implementation of the subsidy policy for the purchase of new energy vehicles, the overall pattern of the automotive field has gradually changed. In his view, my country has certain competitive advantages in the field of new energy vehicles, especially electric vehicles. Relying on the strength of the information industry, my country is expected to seize the opportunity of industry transformation, shorten the gap with multinational car companies, and finally achieve overtaking on the curve.

According to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in 2021, the sales of new energy vehicles in my country will reach 3.521 million units, a year-on-year increase of 1.6 times, ranking first in the world for seven consecutive years; the market share of new passenger vehicles equipped with combined driving assistance systems will reach 20%. “The development of new energy vehicles has actually opened the door and accelerated the process for the entry of intelligent networked vehicles in the future.” Pushi said.

For chips and operating systems that are crucial in the field of intelligent connected vehicles, Miao Wei, deputy director of the Economic Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and former minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, once said at last year’s China Electric Vehicle 100 Forum (2021) that the auto industry should prepare early. At least one spare tire is required for “stuck neck” parts. He suggested that enterprises jointly tackle key problems and break through key links such as chips, intelligent driving operating systems, in-vehicle intelligent computing platforms, and software tool chains. In this regard, Pu Shi deeply felt the urgency of the market terminal demand and the R&D cycle.

Due to its obvious advantages such as long detection distance, high integration, stable detection performance, low cost, and not easily affected by bad weather, automotive millimeter-wave radar has become an indispensable part of automotive collision warning, adaptive cruise control, active safety and even autonomous driving technology. The lack of important sensing equipment.

“Its R&D and mass production application will promote the development of automatic or assisted driving technology and intelligent networked vehicle technology.” Pushi mentioned that the performance of automotive millimeter-wave radar-related products still needs to be improved. In addition to the technical route competition with lidar and visual radar, the competition of similar products at home and abroad is also very fierce. Wang Zefeng also noticed the development status of sensing equipment. He introduced that the penetrating ability of lidar to rain and fog is limited, and the reflectivity of black objects is low; millimeter-wave radar is currently less accurate than laser and visual radar without considering climate interference; while the perceived distance of ultrasonic radar is not high enough. restricted. “The process needs to be precipitated, and technologies related to autonomous driving must go through the process of technological iteration.” Wang Zefeng said. Chinese Solution: Vehicle-Road Collaboration The technological breakthroughs required to promote autonomous driving are not easy, which can be seen from the changes in the content of the relevant plans: the National Development and Reform Commission proposed in the “Intelligent Vehicle Innovation and Development Strategy” (Draft for Comment) released in early 2018 that by 2020 By 2025, the proportion of new smart cars will reach 50%, and medium and high-level smart cars will be applied in the market. By 2025, new cars will basically be smart, and high-level smart cars will be applied on a large scale. In the “Intelligent Vehicle Innovation and Development Strategy” officially released in 2020, it is proposed that by 2025, the realization of conditional automatic driving of intelligent vehicles will reach large-scale production, and the market application of highly autonomous intelligent vehicles in specific environments will be realized. In the development of intelligent networked vehicles, my country has chosen a different model from other countries, namely “vehicle-road coordination”. This means that the car must be “smart” and the road must be “smart”. Liu Jingnan, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and director of the National Satellite Positioning System Engineering Technology Research Center, called vehicle-road collaboration “China‘s solution”. In last year’s open class video, he explained that bicycle intelligence means that people driving in the car can only see the surrounding of the car. If there is a large vehicle blocking the side, it is easy to form a blind spot of vision. The establishment of the so-called Internet of Vehicles can solve such problems. In the process of driving, through 5G + mobile Internet + Beidou to perceive changes in the external environment and the situation of external vehicles, and realize the interaction between vehicles and roads, vehicles and people, and vehicles and the environment, so as to ensure the safety of driving vehicles and the overall safety of autonomous driving. In Wang Zefeng's view, the advantage of vehicle-road synergy is an industry consensus, and it needs to coordinate multiple forces to carry out infrastructure renovation and reconstruction. In this regard, my country has institutional advantages and can concentrate its efforts on major events and deploy vehicle-road coordination. Specific to practical applications, my country has reached cooperation with enterprises in many places to provide experimental roads. In Nanchang, the Jiuzhou Elevated East Extension Project under construction will build the first open urban smart road based on “5G + Beidou” vehicle-road collaboration in China, and conduct autonomous vehicle-road collaboration tests. On January 1, 2019, the Jingli Expressway was completed and opened to traffic. The Yanchong (Beijing Yanqing-Hebei Chongli) section is a smart expressway pilot project, equipped with cameras, roadside radars, weather sensors and other intelligent equipment along the route. In Pushi’s view, the safe driving of intelligent networked vehicles in the future depends on the real realization of vehicle-road collaboration. In the joint efforts of many parties, car companies will inevitably share data and provide platforms. In terms of R&D assistance, it is especially necessary to join relevant automotive majors in colleges and universities. The intelligentization of roads is a new infrastructure project for smart transportation, and it also requires the government to do a good job in urban planning and design. Wang Zefeng also said that to achieve long-distance unmanned driving, scientific researchers need to speed up the transformation of institutional advantages into technological advantages. (Trainee reporter Zhu Caiyun)

