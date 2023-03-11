News on March 9th, today, the “Magic Mirror” series development team released a “Bankruptcy Notice and Statement” on Steam,It is said that due to the huge impact of the incident on September 30 last year, the development team has gone bankrupt and dissolved, and the development of the subsequent chapters of the beautiful girl match-3 game “Mirror 2: Project X” will be suspended indefinitely.

The official stated that after communicating and confirming with the Steam platform, all users who purchased “Novastella Island” and “DancingSim” will be refunded unconditionally from now on. Click[Help]-[Steam Customer Service]in the upper left corner of the Steam client, find the corresponding product and select[I want to apply for a refund](users who have played for more than two hours and have more than 14 days can also get a refund).

These two products will also be removed from the shelves within 4 weeks after the announcement, and players should complete the refund application as soon as possible before the game is removed from the shelves.

At present, about 30% of the refund work for “Mirror 2: Project X” has been completed, and all refunds will continue to be refunded.

The development team stated that as of today, “Mirror 2: Project X” (including DLC) has sold a total of 4.2 million copies, and the pre-tax income after sharing is more than 18 million, accounting for only 37% of the R&D cost. Dozens of people are required to develop each chapter for 3 months, the initial cost is 6 million, and the later production pipeline needs 4 million when the production pipeline matures.

in addition,The development team also clarified the statement of “illegally collecting and selling players’ private information” in the announcement,Players who have learned about the game can view the official detailed announcement.

Full text of the announcement