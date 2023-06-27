The digital euro: Europe’s quest for digital connection

12
Experts agree: It is a mammoth project – with the potential to turn Europe’s financial sector upside down. The digital euro of the European Central Bank (ECB) should be a reality by 2026 or 2027 at the latest. Before that happens, however, there are still many unanswered questions. This became clear yesterday, Monday, at a meeting of the Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB) with financial supervisors and representatives of banks and retailers.
