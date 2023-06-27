Home » The digital euro: Europe’s quest for digital connection
Business

The digital euro: Europe’s quest for digital connection

by admin
The digital euro: Europe’s quest for digital connection

Experts agree: It is a mammoth project – with the potential to turn Europe’s financial sector upside down. The digital euro of the European Central Bank (ECB) should be a reality by 2026 or 2027 at the latest. Before that happens, however, there are still many unanswered questions. This became clear yesterday, Monday, at a meeting of the Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB) with financial supervisors and representatives of banks and retailers.

See also  Yuanguang | Tencent has invested over 10 billion in 5 rounds and 6 years in a row, and it has sprinted "first share of fresh food e-commerce" every day_Fulfillment

You may also like

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Taranto, after the offshore wind farm there is...

China warns against politicizing economic relations | free...

Only one in 4 Italians would buy an...

OPPO Reno10 Pro mobile phone launches “League of...

Wirecard insolvency administrator: “1.9 billion euros fabricated and...

Molise elections, left disaster. The Conte-Schlein axis is...

Pensions, 41 years of contributions with no age...

Vivo X90s is officially released: equipped with Dimensity...

Last Mile City Logistics Berlin 2023: Meeting of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy