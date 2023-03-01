Digital China construction enters the fast lane (Rui Finance)

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council recently issued the “Overall Layout Plan for the Construction of Digital China” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”), which proposes that by 2025, an integrated promotion pattern with horizontal integration, vertical integration, and strong coordination will be basically formed, and the construction of digital China will make important progress. . By 2035, the level of digital development will enter the forefront of the world, and major achievements will be made in the construction of digital China. Analysts believe that digital technology in the future will bring more new impetus and new opportunities to economic and social development.

Digital industry has become an advantageous industry

“Building a digital China” is one of the keywords for high-quality development. The “Plan” pointed out that the construction of digital China is an important engine for promoting Chinese-style modernization in the digital age, and it is a strong support for building new advantages in national competition. Accelerating the construction of digital China is of great significance and far-reaching impact on the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“Digital technology is an inevitable element of social development in the information age.” said Pan Helin, co-director of the Digital Economy and Financial Innovation Research Center of Zhejiang University International Business School. Transformation and upgrading provide important opportunities. Data show that from 2012 to 2021, the scale of China‘s digital economy has grown from 11 trillion yuan to 45.5 trillion yuan, ranking second in the world for many years, and the proportion of digital economy in GDP has increased from 21.6% to 39.8%.

“The substantial improvement in the quality of digital economy development is mainly reflected in several aspects: first, systematization, the digital industry should become a comprehensive industrial system with vertical and horizontal penetration; second, the improvement of digital technology, such as breakthroughs in chips, operating systems, etc. , to form independent digital technology capabilities. In addition, the digital infrastructure should be improved, and the external environment for the development of digital China will be optimized.” Pan Helin said.

Layout according to the overall framework of “2522”

The goal is set, how to implement it? The “Plan” clarifies that the construction of digital China will be laid out in accordance with the overall framework of “2522”, that is, to consolidate the “two foundations” of digital infrastructure and data resource system, and promote the “five foundations” of digital technology and economic, political, cultural, social, and ecological civilization construction. In-depth integration of all-in-one”, strengthen the “two capabilities” of digital technology innovation system and digital security barrier, and optimize the “two environments” of digital development at home and abroad. Industry insiders believe that the “2522” overall framework visualizes the path of digital China construction, making it easier to understand, and also makes the specific requirements of the “Plan” executable, which will help digital China construction enter the fast lane.

From the perspective of the “foundation” of digital China, to consolidate the foundation of digital China construction, we must open up the main arteries of digital infrastructure. The “Plan” proposes to systematically optimize the layout of computing power infrastructure, promote efficient complementarity and collaborative linkage of computing power between the east and the west, and guide the rational echelon layout of general data centers, supercomputing centers, intelligent computing centers, and edge data centers.

“Communications, computing power, and data markets are all infrastructure for the development of the digital economy. These infrastructures have public attributes, and we should start to improve infrastructure facilities to promote the accelerated development of the digital economy.” Pan Helin said.

In February last year, the National Development and Reform Commission and other four departments approved the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta region, the Chengdu-Chongqing region, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to start the construction of a national integrated big data center and a national computing power hub node. “The project officially started in full swing. Previously, the four departments had approved and agreed to start the construction of national computing power hub nodes in four places including Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Guizhou Province, Gansu Province and Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The relevant person in charge of the National Development and Reform Commission said that the “East Counting West Counting” project will not only drive investment, but also bring opportunities for the development of industries such as information technology and green energy in the west.

Vigorously promote “digital and real integration”

It’s the spring plowing season, and you can often see such a scene in the field: above the farmland, the plant protection drone “buzzes” and flies by, and a thin layer of medicine mist is sprinkled wherever it passes—by visual intelligence and precision With technologies such as spraying, farmers are becoming more efficient at farming. This is precisely the result of the innovative application of digital technology.

The “Plan” proposes to comprehensively empower economic and social development. Make the digital economy stronger and better. Cultivate and strengthen the core industries of the digital economy, study and formulate measures to promote the high-quality development of the digital industry, and create an internationally competitive digital industry cluster. At the same time, promote the deep integration of digital technology and the real economy, and accelerate the innovative application of digital technology in key areas such as agriculture, industry, finance, education, medical care, transportation, and energy.

“The Internet industry, communications industry, server industry, chip industry, digital software industry, etc. are all core industries of the digital economy.” Pan Helin said that while cultivating and strengthening the core industries of the digital economy, we must vigorously promote “digital and real integration.” , Focusing on precision, refinement, intelligence and other aspects, promote the integration and innovation of digital technology and the real economy.

From the consumer end to the production end, the trend of “digital and real integration” not only provides more convenience for consumers, but also becomes a new driving force for enterprises to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Justin Yifu Lin, dean of the Institute of New Structural Economics at Peking University, believes that the integrated development of the digital economy and the real economy can accelerate the upgrading of traditional industries and generate greater value. It is necessary to give full play to comparative advantages, accelerate the digital transformation of different types of industries, improve the quality and efficiency of economic development, and transform development opportunities and growth potential into tangible results and benefits. (People’s Daily Overseas Edition reporter Liao Ruiling)