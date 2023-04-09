Farewell to the magnetic board – the digital transformation in the construction industry is picking up speed Small companies still shy away from the costs, but more and more companies from the main and ancillary construction trades are daring the adventure of digitization. This also includes Gossauer Schwizer Haustechnik AG.

Inventory management at Schwizer Haustechnik AG in Gossau is now done using an app. The users have to feed the program with data. Image: PD

The digital transformation is also progressing in the construction industry. Worlds collide here. But craftsmanship and digitization can go hand in hand. The companies often have no influence whatsoever on problems such as the shortage of raw materials. However, if you rely on the little digital helpers, you have a better chance of minimizing difficulties, for example in the event of delivery bottlenecks. Companies are looking for new ways and the road to the digital construction site is getting wider and wider. The Rapperswil planning tool from Smino is one of them, as is the digitization of the electrical installation of the Frauenfeld start-up Siresca.