The digitalization level of light industry has accelerated, and the proportion of intelligent production has reached 12.2%.

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-20 11:49

Our newspaper, Beijing, April 19th (Reporter Han Xin) The reporter learned from the 13th Light Industry Informatization Conference held in Beijing recently: At present, the proportion of national light industry enterprises’ platform design has reached 16.3%, and the proportion of intelligent production has reached 12.2%. , were 5.7 and 5.6 percentage points higher than the average level of the manufacturing industry; the penetration rate of digital R&D design tools was 77%, and the penetration rate of industrial e-commerce reached 70%.

The “Three Products” Action Plan (2022-2025) issued by five departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology made it clear that a series of measures will be taken to cultivate a number of new, famous and high-quality products across the country to further release consumer demand. In the past year, the digital transformation and upgrading of my country’s light industry has been accelerating. In March of this year, the China National Light Industry Council recommended 224 innovative and upgraded consumer products to the whole society, covering 28 fields such as food, clothing, housing and transportation. Hundreds of industrial Internet platform companies have served more than 100,000 digital transformation of light industry SMEs. The continuous improvement of the level of digitalization has helped the steady improvement of the light industry economy. In the first two months of this year, the cumulative operating income of light industry was 3.42 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.5%.

According to reports, in the next step, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will support the digital transformation of leading enterprises in the light industry industry in terms of improving the level of platform empowerment, deepening the integration of innovative applications, and creating an innovative collaborative ecology, so as to help form more high-value application products and sustainable business. model.