And’opening upon return at international competitions of Russian and Belarusian athletesbut under precise conditions and leaving the last word to the international federations that govern the various disciplines: this is how we can summarize the “recommendations” published by the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee Tuesday 28 March. The new guidelines mark an expected but disputed revision of the indications given to the federations at the end of February 2022, in which exclusion was recommended short of the sportsmen of the two countries “to protect the integrity of international competitions and for the safety of all participants”.

Between pragmatism and accusations of discrimination

The new IOC policy introduces well-defined limits: the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes is recommended only under neutral flag it’s at individual title, while the possibility of having representatives of the two countries compete in team sports is excluded. A specific prohibition it is also placed on the participation of those athletes who “actively support the war” or who “are under contract with the Russian or Belarusian army”. The example to follow for the international federations, explicitly referred to by the president Thomas Bach, would be that of sports such as tennis or cycling, in which athletes of Russian and Belarusian nationality have been able to continue competing in the last year as singles. The opening, for the moment, is limited to international events organized by the various federations, while it is clarified that nothing has yet been decided for the Paris 2024 and Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics.

The IOC’s approach is substantially pragmatic, aimed at defending its autonomy and trying to maintain the (very precarious) unity of international sport in a context characterized by the war in Ukraine and by growing geopolitical frictions. In any case, the recommendations of the IOC also mention some recent statements by the Special Rapporteur of the United Nations on cultural rights Alexandra Xantakhiwho portrayed the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions as a form of “discrimination on the basis of passport” and “blatant violation of human rights“, assimilating it to apparently similar episodes that occurred in the world of the arts and entertainment.

The inevitable intertwining of sport and international politics

The words of Xantakhi, that supports reintegration even those athletes who were directly involved in the conflict provided they did not personally commit war crimes, aroused a vehement reaction from Ukrainian and non-Ukrainian sportsmen, who recalled the long list of Ukrainian athletes who lost their lives in cause of the war of aggression unleashed by Moscow. Precisely the need to guarantee above all the rights of Ukrainian athletes (including that of not being indirectly exposed to the conflict and to the aggressor at sporting events) was cited by the professor of public law, international law and human rights Patricia Wiater as one of the two “legitimate” reasons for the ban on Russian athletes from participating.

The second reason Wiater refers to refers to the political sphere: to prevent sporting competitions from being exploited by the Russian war propaganda. In this sense, the experience of the political use of sport in Putin’s Russia leaves little room for doubt: it is enough to retrace the celebratory events organized by the Kremlin in the aftermath of the various Olympic rounds to realize how the victories in the sporting arena have been systematically transformed into a symbol of the country’s return to great power status, with increasingly aggressive tones over the years. The risk of a propaganda use of sport by the Russian side also obviously arises in the case of participation under a flag other than the national one, as the experience of the last three Olympics shows, in which athletes from the Russian Federation competed in various capacities in reason for the disciplinary measures introduced at international level following the Russian state doping scandal.

The road to Paris 2024

It is true that an indiscriminate exclusion from sports in which one competes individually could paradoxically end up affecting even those athletes who have expressed critical positions towards the war, as the tennis legend has pointed out Martina Navratilova: it was for example the case of Andrey Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on the occasion of Wimbledon 2022.

The specificities not only of the single disciplines, but also of the single events can justify a differentiated approach: in any case, the possible reintegration of Russian athletes remains particularly controversial not only in competitions based on national teams (as the IOC also seems to recognize), but also in contact and combat sports, which also include various federations traditionally with a strong Russian influence .

The question is destined to continue to divide the world of sport in the troubled path of approaching the Olympic appointment of Paris 2024. While it is probable that many international federations will follow the recommendations of the IOC and will express themselves for a return of Russian athletes on an individual basis (perhaps diverting them towards the events and tournaments promoted by the Asian confederations), the road towards eventual participation in the Olympics seems decidedly uphill. In this sense, the possibilist positions of the IOC will inevitably have to deal with the opposition already announced by many Western countries, albeit with differentiated positions, especially with regard to a possible boycott. The developments of the conflict on the field will inevitably dictate the agenda, bearing witness to the impossibility of separating the world of international sport from the broader framework of international relations.