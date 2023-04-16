The disabled blogger forced off the plane in her husband’s arms

The case of the disabled blogger picked up by her husband to get off the plane

“It happened again. At the airport, no one could get me off the plane and Andrea had to pick me up.” this is how Giulia Lamarca, a 28-year-old disabled person from Turin, denounced a condition of great discomfort on social media. Landed by plane, the blogger, together with her husband Andrea Decarlini, who is a physiotherapist, and little Sophia, said that she was moving to Korea, from Seoul to Jeju.

“Nobody said anything to us”, he says. “On the outward journey they boarded us without problems. On the way back, when it was time to get off, they looked at us. Nobody took responsibility. Andrea took me in his arms and they took the baby. He is shameful that airports are so backward and poorly equipped for the disabled. Is it possible that in 2023 there is still no international law that protects disability and provides the necessary means for us to travel too?”. Obviously the responsibility cannot be placed on the airline or the stewards but on the airport which should take care of passengers with disabilities.

Subscribe to the newsletter

