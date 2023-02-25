Listen to the audio version of the article

Some call them accordion cities because in the summer months they see the number of visitors tenfold. For these localities “the path to reaching the status of seaside city has begun” they say from the ministry of Turismo after the meeting between Daniela Santanchè and the local realities of the G20 beach network. «It is a transversal need, felt by all my fellow mayors – explains Roberta Nesto, coordinator of the G20Spiagge -. We have been working on it for at least 5 years and our proposals will also be able to help create the backbone of a law with which the State will make our work more effective and just. The issue is complex precisely because it involves different competences and affects different ministries”.

The increase of residents in the summer

These localities, almost thirty in Italy, go from 10-15 thousand residents in winter to 200 thousand people in the summer months and could use an organic set of rules with which to manage more effectively the economic levers of seaside tourism which favors knowledge of the territory and contributes to the productive and cultural development of these territories.

The need to review many parameters that determine the daily administrative life of seaside mayors – staffing, safety, public order, coastal protection, the delicate issues of maritime state property, taxation – forms a long list shared by all the cities of the sea.

The aspects related to the Pnrr

To the usual administrative issues today have also been added the aspects related to the Pnrr on which, not considering the particularity of these localities, the legislator has not foreseen satisfactory methods for being able to access the funds. «I thank the ministry and Minister Santanchè – concludes Nesto – for having started a fruitful dialogue with the mayors of the seaside resort, thus putting our experiences to good use. The goal that we all have is to guarantee an improvement in the quality of life of the residents and to create new development opportunities for our communities: in this way we will be able to improve our tourist offer».

Seaside city status

For her part, the minister assures that the issue of seaside city status will be addressed at the beginning of May. «As stated to the mayors of the G20Spiagge, we have begun work to find the most suitable tool for solving an existing, precise and motivated problem. It is our commitment to help the local seaside administrations» explains Daniela Santanchè. «We will be able to produce, together with all the mayors of the G20Spiagge, a useful work, the result of an important and decisive administrative experience for the success of the new law.