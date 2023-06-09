The dissolution of the Chambers? It must be up to the Prime Minister

The goal is that those who go to vote must know that their vote will be decisive not only for the election of Parliament but also for the designation of the person who will determine government policy

Il premiership it is a variant of the parliamentary form of government and can take on different connotations. What distinguishes it from the shape “pura” of the parliamentary government is the fact that the President of the Council of Ministers, from first among equals (first among his peers), assumes the guise of premier, i.e. Prime Minister; therefore, not equal to his peers (to the ministers). In the premiership, the Prime Minister has a pre-eminent role with respect to them, above all in determining (and no longer simply directing) government policy.

