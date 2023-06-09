Home » The dissolution of the Chambers? It must be up to the Prime Minister
Business

The dissolution of the Chambers? It must be up to the Prime Minister

by admin
The dissolution of the Chambers? It must be up to the Prime Minister

The goal is that those who go to vote must know that their vote will be decisive not only for the election of Parliament but also for the designation of the person who will determine government policy

Il premiership it is a variant of the parliamentary form of government and can take on different connotations. What distinguishes it from the shape “pura” of the parliamentary government is the fact that the President of the Council of Ministers, from first among equals (first among his peers), assumes the guise of premier, i.e. Prime Minister; therefore, not equal to his peers (to the ministers). In the premiership, the Prime Minister has a pre-eminent role with respect to them, above all in determining (and no longer simply directing) government policy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Reforms, government convenes the opposition: first face-to-face Meloni-Schlein

You may also like

The grains of Palermo are up for auction,...

The price of gold in New York fell...

More and more people on the track are...

Vivendi rejects bids for the network: “Tim needs...

Center-right shattered in Europe. Salvini’s strategy. Derby right

Marcel Fratzscher: Strengthening of the AfD does not...

Istat, industrial production collapses: down by 7.2% in...

The video of the intervention of the Italian...

Auto, Moody’s: risk of frozen margins, inflation and...

Novis, the new life insurance case. But the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy