un(fair) presents “The female divers” of the 1920 Antwerp Olympics

When trampoline jumping first appeared, at London Olympics of 1908, was a discipline for men. Only 12 years later, in Antwerp, women were given the opportunity to finally soar in the air and then immerse themselves in the water. And that’s where she starts from ambitious project by the artist Alketa Delishajwhich portrays on paper “The Divers”a collection of works from the Alketa Art & Aiello Pini Gallery (Mozzecane – Verona), which, waving the values ​​of inclusion and gender equality like flags, embellish the second edition of un(fair).

The fair – not fair of contemporary art, directed by Manuela Porcu and Laura Gabellottoaimed at those who think outside the box and the new generation of collectors, is scheduled in Milan, in the 10,000 m2 space of Superstudio Maxi, from 3 to 5 March (evening opening by invitation on 2 March).

Alketa Delishaj, Albanian by birth but Veronese by adoption, investigates the relationship between photography and painting in her work. And so the old yellowed snapshots become the creative starting point for dreamlike paintings and installations. The curiosity that animates the artist has allowed her to go back more than 100 years, modeling the first female divers in history such as Jane Fauntz and Katherine Rawls.

This collection of works on paper, in which the movements, dynamism and elegance of this diving discipline inspire the lines of the figures, is the best-selling and most sought-after of Alketa Delishaj’s artistic repertoire. To date, more than 70 works from this series have been sold worldwide.

But the collection of the Alketa Art & Aiello Pini Gallery is only one of the 70 galleries present, which this year were asked to select balanced proposals from the point of view of gender, with a view to equality.

Also this year (un)fair confirms itself as a space in which to immerse yourself in the contemporary scene in the name of sustainability both from an environmental point of view (LEED Gold certification of the venue), and from a social point of view, considering the various artistic proposals that offer reflections on the theme and the mission to support the art system, emerging artists and the diffusion of culture.

(un)fair has an international outlook that values ​​cultural diversity and ranges from Milan to the rest of the world: Ukraine, Slovakia, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Ecuador and India are the countries represented at the fair.

To enrich the visitor experience, there will be a rich entertainment programme, with special projects, a space dedicated to children, side events, live performances, meetings, talks and DJ sets in the name of rebuilding social relationships. Any sneak peeks? Yoga sessions, olfactory art and interactive play proposals.

(un)fair presents Yog-Art, an itinerant initiative created to bring people closer to art through the practice of yoga

For its second edition, (un)fair, the contemporary art fair-non-fair scheduled from 3 to 5 March in the spaces of Superstudio Maxi in Milan, includes the practice of yoga, conducted by specialized teachers, in its entertainment programming . Yoga and art are complementary: from yoga we can learn to become external observers of what is happening within us, just as if we were observing a work.

During the days of (un)fair it will be possible to participate in the Yog-Art initiative, thus discovering a whole new way to experience contemporary art. In addition to Marta Massara, curator of the program, Carolina Dina (Friday 3 March at 12) and Francesca Spennati (Sunday 4 March at 12) will also lead the practices. Thanks to ATMA Feed Your Soul and ReYoga. The initiative is supported by YogaFestival.

About Yog-ArtThe Yog-Art project was born in 2021 in the Woolbridge modern and contemporary art gallery in Biella. Here Yog-Art has developed, meeting a new cultural background and creating unique and special occasions to practice yoga.

Marta Massara is a certified teacher who combines the skills related to yoga with previous experience in the world of art. In addition to Marta, the yoga practice was conducted by the teacher Deborah Gheller, by Francesca Spennati (who together with Marta forms @yogadestate, very imaginative and original Instagram account) and Laura Tonella. From the outset, the goal has been to show how yoga, art and culture have many aspects in common, and that there are many possible ideas through an in-depth study of an artist’s thought.

