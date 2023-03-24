The dividends of companies listed on the Milan Stock Exchange

Like every year, the whirlwind of dividends from companies listed on the Milan Stock Exchange starts again. But this year, with the icy winds starting to whip the markets, the receipt of the coupon seems to taste more appetizing. Because it can become, in many cases, the ideal clearing house for the correction that many securities have had, after the case of the American banks and the implosion of Credit Suisse. And so, after the first detachments in January and February, with Enel which distributed, for example, a dividend of 0.20 cents per share and Banca Generali of 0.80 cents, we are approaching the hot period of collections in Piazza Affari .

April dividends

It is May, as we know, the magical month of dividends. But April 2023 also promises to be full of interesting opportunities. Starting with EdiliziaAcrobatica, with detachment on April 3, which will distribute 0.80 cents. The remuneration offered by Autostrade Meridionali is much richer, the company that has the concession for the A3 Napoli Salerno. The coupon scheduled for April 24 is 3.50 cents, but, it must be said, it is not so easy to trade it on the market. Rich dish also with Convivio, which again for the 24th has provided for a dividend of 3.75 euros per share.

Like that of Unicredit, which will issue a 0.9872 on the same day. Ferrari has fixed the coupon at 1.81, while that of Stellantis is 1.34. The most contained dividend distributed in April will beinstead, that of D’Amico International Shipping, which operates in the tanker sector, which predicted a 0.0153.

When the coupon is cashed

But who gets the dividend? The right to collect the dividend matures on the day on which the coupon detaches. So to be able to to qualify for the remuneration you must own the shares that day. As is known, the payment of the amount may differ by a few days with respect to the coupon detachment, but even if you sell the share on the same day as the payment, you are still entitled to collect the dividend.