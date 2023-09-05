The Dodge Charger Tops List of Most Stolen Vehicles in the US, According to Recent Study

Recent Study Reveals Dodge Automobiles as the Most Stolen in the US

According to a recent study conducted by the Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), two Dodge models have emerged as the most likely to be stolen in the United States. Surprisingly, both the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and the Dodge Charger HEMI have taken the top spots on this unfortunate list.

The study, conducted by the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) and covering the 2020-22 model years, found that the theft claims for the Charger SRT Hellcat were more than 60 times higher than the average for all models during the same period. Similarly, the Charger HEMI had theft claims that were more than 20 times higher than average.

The report also highlights an alarming increase in the frequency of thefts involving Charger and Challenger models with powerful engines. For the years 2020-22, there were 25 registered theft claims per 1,000 insured vehicle years for Charger SRT Hellcats, compared to approximately 18 for the 2019-21 models. In comparison, the most stolen model between 2017-19, the Infiniti Q60, only had 2 thefts per 1,000 insured vehicle years.

Matt Moore, Senior Vice President of HLDI, expressed astonishment at the figures, stating, “If you own a Hellcat, you’d better check the driveway. The numbers are incredible.”

While Dodge Charger models dominate the list, other vehicles from luxury brands such as BMW, Infiniti, and Land Rover, as well as large trucks with powerful engines, have also been frequent targets of thefts. Additionally, more affordable models from Honda, Hyundai, and Nissan have also made it to the list. The thefts of Hyundai and Honda vehicles have seen an increase in recent years due to the lack of electronic immobilization systems.

Here is the list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in 2020-22, along with their frequency of claims:

1. Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat – Type: Large Car – Frequency of Claims: 6,128

2. Dodge Charger HEMI – Type: Large Car – Frequency of Claims: 2,197

3. Infiniti Q50 – Type: Midsize Luxury Car – Frequency of Claims: 878

4. Dodge Challenger – Type: Large Car – Frequency of Claims: 766

5. Land Rover Range Rover 4×4 – Type: SUV Large Luxury – Frequency of Complaints: 611

6. Come on Sportage – Type: SUV Small – Frequency of Claims: 479

7. Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4×4 – Type: SUV Large Luxury – Frequency of Complaints: 460

8. Come on Sportage 4×4 – Type: SUV Small – Frequency of Claims: 415

9. Honda CR-V 4WD – Type: SUV Small – Frequency of Claims: 409

10. BMW X6 4×4 – Type: SUV Medium Luxury – Frequency of Complaints: 361

Vehicle owners are urged to take necessary precautions to protect their vehicles from theft, especially if they own any of the high-risk models listed above.

