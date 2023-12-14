The Dollar Closes the Day Lower Following Federal Reserve’s Decision to Keep Interest Rates Steady

The dollar closes Thursday on a positive note for the Colombian market

The dollar closed the day this Thursday at an average price of $3,955.65, that is, $44 less than the Representative Market Rate which for today stood at $3,999.43. During the quotes, the currency touched a maximum price of $3,969.90 and a minimum price of $3,936.10.

The currency fell following the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates steady for the third time in a row, giving the clearest signal yet that its aggressive hiking campaign is over (at least for now) by forecasting a series of cuts next year.

Officials unanimously decided to leave the target range for the benchmark rate at 5.25% to 5.5%, which remains the highest since 2001.

Knowing where the dollar is going is especially difficult, because there are international and national factors that cause its price to rise or fall every day. However, there are some factors that can influence the behavior of the currency.

Among the macroeconomic factors that are preventing a significant decline in the price of the dollar is the high inflation in Colombia, as a result of a globalized phenomenon, but which in the country is falling at a slower speed than expected.

Likewise, interest rates in the United States are another variable to take into account, because the more affordable credit is, the greater the investment opportunities in countries like Colombia. In the long run, more greenbacks circulating in the country translates into a cheaper dollar.

Lower interest rates in the United States and Europe are expected to translate in 2024 into greater demand for products, including those exported by Colombia and, therefore, greater inflow of dollars and a more favorable exchange rate.

European stock markets closed little changed this Wednesday, awaiting possible announcements at the US Federal Reserve meeting.

The Paris and Frankfurt markets recorded slight increases of 0.16% and 0.15%, while those in London, Madrid and Milan decreased by 0.08%, 0.13% and 0.10% respectively.

The New York stock market started rising on Thursday, driven by the moderation of central banks, which extended their pauses in raising interest rates.

The Dow Jones index advanced 0.22%, the Nasdaq 0.61% and the expanded S&P 500 index rose 0.44%.

