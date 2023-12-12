The Dollar Closes the Day Slightly Below Representative Market Rate

The dollar closed the day this Monday at an average price of $3,983.11, that is, $15.4 below the Representative Market Rate which for today stood at $3,998.51. During trading, the currency touched a high price of $4,009 and a low of $3,958.

Knowing where the dollar is going is especially difficult, because there are international and national factors that cause its price to rise or fall every day. In recent months, the volatility of the dollar has decreased and the greenback has settled at levels close to $3,900 and $4,000.

Among the macroeconomic factors that are preventing a significant decline in the price of the dollar is the high inflation in Colombia, as a result of a globalized phenomenon, but which in the country is falling at a slower speed than expected.

Likewise, interest rates in the United States are another variable to take into account, because the more affordable credit is, the greater the investment opportunities in countries like Colombia. In the long run, more greenbacks circulating in the country translates into a cheaper dollar.

In that context, it is important to keep in mind that this week is the meeting of the United States Federal Reserve (FED). This body is in charge of defining the direction of interest rates, or rather the cost of money, in that country. During 2023, the US dollar has been especially dependent on decisions made at the FED.

Scholarships

The main European stock markets closed in scattered order this Monday, awaiting various economic data and announcements by the European central banks and the United States Fed.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange ended up 0.21%, a record; that of Paris closed up 0.33% and that of Milan, at +0.08%.

On the other hand, the London market ended the session in the red (-0.13%), as well as the Madrid market (-0.25%).

The New York Stock Exchange opened a mixed week this Monday, marked by the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In early trading, the Dow Jones gained 0.18%, the Nasdaq technology index lost 0.47% and the S&P 500 lost 0.15%.

💰📈💱 Have you heard the latest economic news yet? We invite you to see them in El Espectador.

Share this: Facebook

X

