The Dollar Closes the Week Lower: Factors Affecting Its Behavior

The dollar closed the week lower. This Friday’s day ended with an average price of $3,956.42, that is, $0.54 more than the Representative Market Rate which for today stood at $3,955.88. During the quotes, the currency touched a maximum price of $3,989.75 and a minimum of $3,928.28. Knowing where the dollar is going is especially difficult because there are international and national factors that cause its price to rise or fall every day. However, there are some factors that can influence the behavior of the currency. Among the macroeconomic factors that are preventing a significant decline in the price of the dollar is the high inflation in Colombia, as a result of a globalized phenomenon, but which in the country is falling at a slower speed than expected. Likewise, interest rates in the United States are another variable to take into account, because the more affordable credit is, the greater the investment opportunities in countries like Colombia. In the long run, more greenbacks circulating in the country translate into a cheaper dollar.

It’s worth mentioning that the currency has fallen this week following the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates stable for the third time in a row, giving the clearest signal yet that its aggressive hiking campaign has ended (at least for now) by predicting a series of cuts next year. Officials unanimously decided to leave the target range for the benchmark rate at 5.25% to 5.5%, which remains the highest since 2001. Lower interest rates in the United States and Europe are expected to translate in 2024 into greater demand for products, including those exported by Colombia and, therefore, greater inflow of dollars and a more favorable exchange rate.

The main European stock markets closed mixed this Friday, impacted by moderate activity results and by the statements of a member of the US central bank on monetary policy. The London stock market fell 0.95% and the Frankfurt stock market ended stable. In Paris, the stock rose by 0.28% and in Milan it approached equilibrium with an increase of 0.05%. The Madrid stock market, on the other hand, fell 0.75%. The Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank) employee assured on CNBC that the members of the monetary policy committee were not talking about lowering the interest rate at the moment. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said otherwise on Wednesday.

The New York Stock Exchange opened this Friday with mixed results, catching its breath to conclude a new positive week marked by several records for the star index, the Dow Jones, in a market still optimistic about the performance of the US economy in 2024. In the first operations after the opening, the industrial Dow Jones lost 0.18%, while the technological Nasdaq gained 0.29% and the expanded S&P 500 index fell 0.18%. In Thursday’s session, Wall Street continued its positive performance by celebrating the position of the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank), which announced on Wednesday to cut its reference interest rates next year: the Dow Jones rose 0.43%, the S&P 500 gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

