The Dollar Consolidates and Awaits Fed Announcement as the Mexican Peso Loses Ground

Title: Dollar Consolidates as Market Awaits Fed Decision; Mexican Peso Loses Traction

Subtitle: July 20, 2017 – Awaiting Retail Sales in Mexico and US Employment and Housing Data

The Dollar consolidates in the European session on Thursday between 100.15 and 100.30. The Mexican Peso loses traction against the Dollar awaiting the Fed. The focus this Thursday, July 20, is on retail sales in Mexico and US employment and housing data.

USD/MXN opened Thursday’s session at 16.70, touching the 7.5-year low reached on July 18 at 16.69, but has since begun to advance, driven by the consolidation of the price of the Dollar, reaching 16.81, a new three-day high.

The Dollar Index (DXY) started today trading around 100.00/01, the daily low, before moving towards 100.31, the daily high. At European noon, the dollar is trading around 100.25, almost flat on the day, and well away from the three and a half month lows reached on Tuesday July 18 at 99.56.

Traders of the pair await the next Fed announcement on Wednesday, July 26. Although the market is taking a 25 basis point hike for granted, attention will be focused on possible clues to a pause in September or if there is continued insistence that there will be another rate hike before the end of the year. The option of not raising rates again is also being contemplated, and if it gains strength, it could cause significant movements in the dollar.

For today, the focus will be on retail sales in Mexico for the month of May, which are expected to rise 0.3% monthly and 3.5% annually, below 1.5% and 3.8% in April, respectively. Later will be the weekly US jobless claims, which could rise to 242,000 from 237,000 and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, which consensus says should moderate to -10 in July from -13.7 in June. Finally, the existing home sales for June will be released.

With USD/MXN trading above 16.80 at the time of writing, gaining 0.47% daily, first resistance appears at the zone 16.90, where the maximums of July 14 and 17 are. Higher up, the psychological level of 17.00, previously a strong support, will become the barrier to beat.

In case of falling again and breaking below 16.69, the first support appears in 16.64 where the lows of December 4 and 7, 2015, are. If the pair breaks down 16.50, the next target will appear in the vicinity of 16.30/35 where the lows of October 2015 are.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

