The dollar fell slightly, the yen rose again-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Dollar falls slightly, yen rises again

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-28 09:01

The US dollar index fell slightly yesterday to 102.55, with a daily drop of about 0.14%. The main reason may be that after the PMI data was released last week, the market’s concern about the US economy has increased. However, it is estimated that the US dollar index will still have some support in the short term. According to a series of speeches by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell and other officials last week, the probability of the Fed raising interest rates within this year is still high. According to yesterday’s Fed Fund Futures market data, the probability of raising interest rates in July is 73.9%, and the high point of interest rates within the year is 5.3%, which still has a certain gap with the dot plot. Therefore, although the U.S. dollar index may increase the pricing of economic recession in the near future, the logic of tightening trading is still there and will still provide support for the U.S. dollar index for some time to come.

In terms of the euro, the euro rose better yesterday, reporting at 1.0937, with a daily increase of 0.28%. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that the interest rate must be sufficiently restrictive, and the interest rate can be maintained at a high level for as long as necessary. The central bank is unlikely to claim peak interest rates any time soon. This statement pulled the market logic back to tightening trading, but since the market had already priced in this, it could not provide too much upward momentum for the euro. Judging from the European June manufacturing PMI released last week, the euro is facing greater economic recession pressure, and the upward momentum of the euro is limited.

In terms of the yen, the dollar rose again against the yen yesterday, continuing the logic of the previous carry trade. However, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki expressed the hope that the exchange rate can reflect the fundamentals and will monitor the exchange rate with a sense of urgency and respond appropriately to exchange rate fluctuations. This may increase the market’s expectations for the Japanese government’s intervention in the exchange rate, and may suppress the exchange rate of the US dollar against the yen in the short term, but it still cannot change the current trend of yen depreciation.

(The above views are for reference only)

Source: City Express Author: Editor: Gao Tingting

