The Dollar Hits Highest Price Since April: What it Means for Money Changers and Exchange Houses

The price of the dollar has reached its highest level since April, affecting both money changers and exchange houses. On Tuesday, September 26, the Central Reserve Bank (BCR) reported that the exchange rate rose from S/ 3.77 to S/ 3.78 at the interbank level. This represents a 0.20% increase in the Peruvian market, a level not seen since mid-April of this year. Specialists attribute the constant rise of the dollar to international factors, as the dollar continues to gain positions globally and bond yields reach their highest level since October 2007.

Furthermore, recent comments from the president of the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari, suggest that interest rates in the US may rise again and stay “higher for longer” until inflation returns to the 2% target. These comments have further encouraged the increase of the foreign currency against others.

To provide an overview of the current situation, it is important to mention the buying and selling prices of the dollar. According to the quéestaeldolar.pe platform, money changers in Peru are buying the dollar at an average price of S/ 3.76 and selling it at S/ 3.79. On the other hand, digital exchange houses are buying the greenback at approximately S/ 3.77 and selling it at around S/ 3.80. It is important to note that these prices may vary, as the exchange session will begin again tomorrow at 09:00 am.

Overall, the constant increase of the dollar’s price in Peru is a reflection of global economic trends and comments from influential figures. This has a direct impact on both money changers and exchange houses, affecting individuals who rely on currency exchange for various purposes.