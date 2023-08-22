Home » The Dollar in Mexico: Currency Appreciates Against Green Ticket
Business

The Dollar in Mexico: Currency Appreciates Against Green Ticket

by admin
The Dollar in Mexico: Currency Appreciates Against Green Ticket

The dollar in Mexico appreciated against the peso in the exchange market on Monday morning. The peso was the seventh best performer against the dollar from a basket of 23 emerging foreign exchange currencies. The intraday session saw the peso reach a maximum of $17.0179 per unit and a minimum of $17.0179 per dollar. The performance of the peso was driven by the decline in the dollar index, which settled at 103,191 points in Mexico City. The market is also preparing for a potential increase in interest rates for a longer period of time. Meanwhile, China is implementing measures to stop the impact on the real estate sector.

In Mexican banks and exchange houses, the average exchange rate for the peso-dollar was MXN$17.0134 per dollar, with a buying rate of MXN$16,6499 and a selling rate of MXN$17,377 per unit.

According to the Official Gazette of the Federation, the exchange rate on Monday, August 21, was set at $17,047700 per dollar.

So far this year, the peso has appreciated by 14.45% against the dollar. The average price during this period has been $17.92, with a maximum of $19.50 and a minimum of $16.69. The peso ranks as the second best performing currency among a basket of 23 emerging market currencies.

The peso also appreciated against the euro on Friday, August 18, by 0.22%. In 2023, the peso has appreciated by 11.15% compared to the euro.

Source: Bloomberglinea.com.

See also  Weight Loss-Diet-Health » The "Dschenderfussmatte", pump heat and the yodel commandment

You may also like

Confcommercio, spending on technology, mobile phones and free...

Guidance Issued to Promote High-Quality Development of Commercial...

This is why air travel in Germany is...

Rising Trend of Vehicle Thefts and Package Robberies...

Resolution 14 of 08/08/2023 – Waiver of the...

CBEX Streamlines New Share Issuance and Listing Process,...

BRICS Summit in South Africa “Xi as leader...

In Memoriam: John Warnock, Co-founder of Adobe and...

Maneuver, the ballet of figures. Weigh energy and...

Gorilla mother Getir facing “massive” wave of layoffs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy