The Dollar in Mexico: Currency Appreciates Against Green Ticket

The dollar in Mexico appreciated against the peso in the exchange market on Monday morning. The peso was the seventh best performer against the dollar from a basket of 23 emerging foreign exchange currencies. The intraday session saw the peso reach a maximum of $17.0179 per unit and a minimum of $17.0179 per dollar. The performance of the peso was driven by the decline in the dollar index, which settled at 103,191 points in Mexico City. The market is also preparing for a potential increase in interest rates for a longer period of time. Meanwhile, China is implementing measures to stop the impact on the real estate sector.

In Mexican banks and exchange houses, the average exchange rate for the peso-dollar was MXN$17.0134 per dollar, with a buying rate of MXN$16,6499 and a selling rate of MXN$17,377 per unit.

According to the Official Gazette of the Federation, the exchange rate on Monday, August 21, was set at $17,047700 per dollar.

So far this year, the peso has appreciated by 14.45% against the dollar. The average price during this period has been $17.92, with a maximum of $19.50 and a minimum of $16.69. The peso ranks as the second best performing currency among a basket of 23 emerging market currencies.

The peso also appreciated against the euro on Friday, August 18, by 0.22%. In 2023, the peso has appreciated by 11.15% compared to the euro.

Source: Bloomberglinea.com.

