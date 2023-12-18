The dollar is not the salvation

The Argentine central bank’s foreign exchange reserves are currently at their lowest level since 2006. Experts at JPMorgan bank even assume that they are in the red by $15.3 billion. One reason for this: A major drought has affected exports of important crops such as soy, corn and wheat.

The low reserves threaten the country’s ability to pay off its debts to its main creditor – the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has provided a $44 billion program. Repayments to private bondholders are also at stake. It will also be difficult to finance the most important imports.

The government recently agreed on a currency deal with China to cover part of the costs. Some payments to important trading partners such as Brazil have already had to be postponed.

Stand: 20. November 2023

