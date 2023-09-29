Home » The Dollar Reaches Seven-Month High as Exchange Rates Rise
Business

The Dollar Reaches Seven-Month High as Exchange Rates Rise

The dollar price has reached its highest level in seven months, according to reports from the Central Reserve Bank (BCR). Yesterday, the exchange rate rose from S/ 3.78 to S/ 3.81 at the interbank level. This increase of close to 0.70% brings the dollar quote in Peru to a level not seen since February of this year. The rise in the dollar is attributed to international factors, as the currency reached a 10-month high against other major currencies due to the expectation of higher US interest rates. Experts predict that the dollar will continue to rise in the coming days and weeks, supported by the Federal Reserve’s higher monetary policy rates compared to other major economies.

The buying and selling prices of the dollar are as follows: money changers are currently buying the dollar at an average rate of S/ 3.79 and selling it at S/ 3.82. Digital exchange houses are buying the greenback at approximately S/ 3.78 and selling it at around S/ 3.83. These rates are subject to change once the exchange session begins at 9:00 am.

