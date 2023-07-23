The Dollar Strengthens Against the Peso, Predicted to Continue Rising

Title: Dollar Strengthens Against Mexican Peso on Federal Reserve Rate Hike Expectations

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

The dollar has gained strength against the Mexican peso, trading at 16.9875 pesos per unit, indicating an upward trend in real time. This follows the prediction that the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue to increase its interest rates. The Mexican peso experienced a 10.21 cent loss compared to the previous day’s closing, ending at 16.9920 units per dollar, according to Banxico’s records. Additionally, there has been a noticeable retracement of 25.37 cents on a weekly basis.

The rates for the dollar in various Mexican banks are as follows:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy $16.9920 – Sell: $16.9920

– HSBC: Buy: $16.40 – Sell: $17.13

– Banamex: Buy: $16.47 – Sell: $17.36

– Bancomer: Buy: $16.29 – Sell: $17.19

– Banorte: Buy: $15.80 – Sell: $17.25

– Scotiabank: Buy: $14.80 – Sell: $18.80

– IXE: Buy: $15.80 – Sell: $17.25

– Bajio Bank: Buy: $16.30 – Sell: $17.50

– Monex: Buy: $16.08 – Sell: $17.79

– Azteca Bank: Buy: $16.25 – Sell: $17.19

– Inbursa: Buy: $16.50 – Sell: $18.50

– Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

– Exchange: Buy: $16.47 – Sell: $17.50

– Spa area: Buy: $16.20 – Sell: $17.60

In other financial news, bitcoin is currently priced at $29,908.9, showing an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is trading at 18.90 pesos, while the pound sterling has an average rate of 21.83 pesos.

