Home » The Dollar Strengthens Against the Peso, Predicted to Continue Rising
Business

The Dollar Strengthens Against the Peso, Predicted to Continue Rising

by admin
The Dollar Strengthens Against the Peso, Predicted to Continue Rising

Title: Dollar Strengthens Against Mexican Peso on Federal Reserve Rate Hike Expectations

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

The dollar has gained strength against the Mexican peso, trading at 16.9875 pesos per unit, indicating an upward trend in real time. This follows the prediction that the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue to increase its interest rates. The Mexican peso experienced a 10.21 cent loss compared to the previous day’s closing, ending at 16.9920 units per dollar, according to Banxico’s records. Additionally, there has been a noticeable retracement of 25.37 cents on a weekly basis.

The rates for the dollar in various Mexican banks are as follows:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy $16.9920 – Sell: $16.9920
– HSBC: Buy: $16.40 – Sell: $17.13
– Banamex: Buy: $16.47 – Sell: $17.36
– Bancomer: Buy: $16.29 – Sell: $17.19
– Banorte: Buy: $15.80 – Sell: $17.25
– Scotiabank: Buy: $14.80 – Sell: $18.80
– IXE: Buy: $15.80 – Sell: $17.25
– Bajio Bank: Buy: $16.30 – Sell: $17.50
– Monex: Buy: $16.08 – Sell: $17.79
– Azteca Bank: Buy: $16.25 – Sell: $17.19
– Inbursa: Buy: $16.50 – Sell: $18.50
– Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
– Exchange: Buy: $16.47 – Sell: $17.50
– Spa area: Buy: $16.20 – Sell: $17.60

In other financial news, bitcoin is currently priced at $29,908.9, showing an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is trading at 18.90 pesos, while the pound sterling has an average rate of 21.83 pesos.

For daily updates on the dollar and more financial news, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com.

Ready to be published.

You may also like

Look inside the engine of the stock market...

Meloni: “Illegal immigration harms everyone”. Watch the video

Million-Dollar Bugatti Crashes Into BMW 225i: Owner Claims...

Economy: Hesse is planning its own heating subsidy...

Insurance, the MAG Group acquires Dedalo Broker

Hot days: Nobody can work like that!

Meloni: “Illegal immigration harms everyone”. Watch the video

Internal medicine: diabetes is often underestimated in the...

The 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Texas: Opportunities...

Ensure data security even when travelling

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy