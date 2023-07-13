The Dollar Suffers Third Consecutive Fall as Inflation Data Sparks Concerns

Title: Dollar Continues to Decline Against Global Currencies

Subtitle: Market Reacts to Decrease in US Inflation Rate

Date: July 13, 2023

The US dollar witnessed its third consecutive drop, losing ground against various currencies worldwide, including emerging currencies such as the Mexican peso. The Mexican peso has remained below the $17 barrier for two consecutive days, indicating a favorable trend for the currency. The dollar index (DXY), which measures the strength of the currency against a basket of six major currencies, saw a decrease of 0.1 percent, reaching a value of 100.125 units, as reported by finance portal Investing.com.

The decline in the US dollar can be attributed to the analysis of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the United States, which revealed a one percentage point decrease compared to the previous month. This resulted in an inflation rate of 3.0 percent, falling below the anticipated 3.1 percent predicted by analysts.

Although this decrease suggests a significant drop in the inflation rate, it has also raised expectations concerning the end of the bullish cycle led by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed). Analysts still anticipate an increase of 25 basis points in the next month, which is likely to be the final increase for the year 2023. The Fed’s decision will be announced on July 26 following the policy meeting.

In addition to the inflation analysis, here is the latest update on the exchange rates for the US dollar in Mexico and parts of Central America:

Mexico: 16.8789 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 545.03 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.8407 quetzales (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.7500 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 36.5677 córdobas (NIO) (Buy)

Mexico: 16.8789 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 532.50 Costa Rican colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.6617 quetzales (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.5000 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 36.1202 córdobas (NIO) (Sale)

Mexico: 16.8911 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 557.56 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 8.0197 quetzales (GTQ)

Honduras: 25.0000 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 37,0152 cordobas (NIO)

The market will be closely monitoring the developments in the US dollar’s performance, as well as the upcoming Federal Reserve decision, which will determine the course of the currency in the near future.

In other news, the Powerball prize continues to accumulate and has reached an impressive amount of over $750 million, generating excitement among lottery enthusiasts.

Please note that these exchange rates are subject to change based on market fluctuations.

