The domestic oil price adjustment window opens on the 3rd or welcomes the "first rise" in the New Year

Chinanews.com, January 3rd (Sinonews Finance and Economics Ge Cheng) At 24:00 on January 3rd, a new round of domestic refined oil price adjustment window will open. Affected by changes in international oil prices, after the “three consecutive declines” at the end of 2022, domestic refined oil prices may end their downward trend and usher in the first increase in 2023.

Data map: gas station.Photo by Ge Cheng, Sino-Singapore Finance and Economics

Looking back on 2022, domestic refined oil prices will show a pattern of “thirteen ups, ten downs and one stranded”. After the ups and downs offset each other, domestic gasoline will increase by 550 yuan and diesel by 530 yuan.

“Recently, the trend of crude oil has shown a volatile and upward trend, and the rate of change in this round is in a positive range.” Wang Shan, an oil analyst at Jinlianchuang, said that the main factors supporting the rise in oil prices are investors’ optimistic expectations of China‘s energy demand prospects, And the United States announced the repurchase of strategic oil reserves.

According to agency estimates, as of December 30, 2022, the ninth working day of the refined oil price adjustment cycle, the average price of reference crude oil is US$79.46 per barrel, with a change rate of 3.51%. The increase in domestic gasoline and diesel is expected to be 240 yuan per ton , which is equivalent to an increase of about 0.2 yuan per liter of gasoline and diesel.

“The retail price increase is about to be realized, and the news may remain moderate and positive in the short term.” Wang Shan predicts that crude oil in the market outlook may maintain a narrow range of volatility in the short term.

"In terms of crude oil, international crude oil has encountered resistance at the top, and the upward momentum is insufficient, and the high level is facing a correction." Xu Lei, a refined oil analyst at Zhuo Chuang Information, said that despite the geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe, there are concerns about the supply side, but the Fed is considering raising interest rates Given expectations and uncertainties on the supply side, the direction and volatility of the next round of crude oil price adjustment windows are relatively clear.





