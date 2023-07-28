The Dominican Republic Faces Challenges in Maintaining Oil Subsidy Amidst Volatile Prices

Title: Dominican Republic Faces Price Volatility in Crude Oil, Subsidies Remain to Control Inflation

Subtitle: Rising oil prices add pressure to public finances and necessitate higher subsidies in the Dominican Republic

Faced with high volatility in the world price of crude oil, characterized by a new cut in production in OPEC member countries (Organization of Petroleum Producers and Exporters), the Dominican Republic is subject to maintaining the subsidy to continue contributing to inflation control in the local market.

Yesterday, the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, listed on the New York stock market, saw a significant increase, reaching US$79.81, one dollar and three cents more than the previous day. This surge brings it closer to the increase recorded in April. At 5:30 am, WTI was priced at US$80.09, indicating a rise of US$1.31 (1.66%).

The Kurdish Brent, listed on the London market, experienced a similar rise. Yesterday, its price reached US$83.86, showing an increase of 94 cents compared to the previous day, equivalent to 1.13%. These upward movements in oil prices pose additional challenges for public finances, as they not only increase the value of the country’s imports but also require the maintenance of high subsidies in weekly fuel prices and electricity services.

According to Bloomberg’s daily price report, gasoline prices rose by 150%, heating oil by 251%, and diesel by 3.48%. These increases further add to the pressure on the Dominican Republic, which heavily relies on imports of refined fuels. Some international press reports quote UPS analysts who suggest a positive outlook, expecting Brent to rise to $85-$90 in the coming months. The market situation will be analyzed during a meeting of the main OPEC+ ministers scheduled for August 4.

Local economist Henri Hebrard comments that, for the first time since April 18, the price of a barrel of oil has reached US$80. Although it marks a clear recovery from its lowest point of US$66.74 on March 17, 2023, the current price is still slightly below the US$80.26 level at the end of 2022.

Hebrard attributes the absence of a reduction in local fuel prices in the short term to the current price of gasoline in the international market. He explains that the benchmark weekly average for the upcoming weekend has risen sharply to over $112.30, the highest level since October 2022. Since the beginning of 2023, gasoline prices have increased by US$20.77 (20.1%). The price gap between gasoline and oil has practically doubled, reaching US$44.15.

Hebrard estimates that local gasoline prices correspond to an unsubsidized price equivalent to about US$103 per barrel, highlighting that they currently stand at roughly US$21 per barrel above that level. Taking this into account, for each additional dollar in a barrel of gasoline, the price should be increased or the subsidy should be raised by around RD$1.60 to RD$1.80 per gallon.

As oil prices continue to fluctuate and rise, the Dominican Republic faces the challenge of balancing its subsidies to control inflation while managing the increased pressure on its public finances caused by higher import values. The government and industry experts will closely monitor the international market and engage in discussions during the forthcoming OPEC+ meeting to assess the situation and seek potential solutions.

