The down payment ratio and interest rate of mortgage loans in Beijing and Shanghai have dropped, and many banks have followed up and made adjustments_Bank_Financial Channel Home_Financial Network-CAIJING.COM.CN

Real Estate Policies Adjusted in Beijing and Shanghai

Reported by Peng Yan

Beijing and Shanghai have recently made adjustments and optimizations to a number of real estate policies. According to “Securities Daily” reporters, banks in both cities have started implementing the latest housing loan standards.

Industry insiders believe that the policy adjustments in Beijing and Shanghai are robust and will reduce the burden on homebuyers, boost market confidence, revitalize the market, and stimulate consumption. This is particularly beneficial to rigid and improving demand.

Both Beijing and Shanghai have announced adjustments to ordinary housing standards and optimized differentiated housing credit policies. This includes changes to ordinary housing standards, home purchase down payment ratios, and mortgage interest rates, making it easier for individuals to buy homes in the cities.

Wang Qing, chief macro analyst of Oriental Jincheng, commented on the new real estate policies, stating that they are a direct implementation of the Central Economic Work Conference. With the property market in an adjustment stage and a decline in real estate sales nationwide, the need for real estate support policies is greater than ever. This indicates that real estate support policies will continue to be increased in the future, with a lot of room for lowering the threshold for home purchase and reducing residential mortgage interest rates.

Starting from December 15, many banks in Beijing and Shanghai have officially implemented the new housing loan policy. The changes include adjusted interest rates and reduced down payment ratios for first and second home loans in different districts.

The loosening of real estate policies is also expected to improve the quality of bank assets. According to Li Yujia, chief researcher of the Guangdong Housing Policy Research Center, the adjustments will help stabilize real estate credit scale, asset prices, and market expectations, which will be beneficial for banking business.

The CICC research report also suggests that stabilizing real estate market confidence is key to mitigating real estate financial risks, and the adjustment of policies will help improve the credit of real estate entities.

Overall, the adjustments in real estate policies in Beijing and Shanghai are expected to promote the release of effective demand and stabilize and rebound real estate investment and consumption in the coming year.

It is anticipated that other cities will follow suit and introduce more powerful measures to support the commercial housing market. The adjustment in mortgage policies will have a significant impact and serve as a bellwether for other cities.

The impact of the policy adjustments in Beijing and Shanghai is expected to have a ripple effect throughout the real estate market in China. Additionally, the adjustment of mortgage interest rates will likely lead to further pressure on the net interest margins of banks in 2024, but it will also help alleviate the pressure of banks’ “asset shortage” by increasing the scale of new residential mortgage loans.

Overall, the adjustments made in real estate policies in Beijing and Shanghai are expected to have a positive impact on the market and stimulate growth in the real estate sector in the coming year.