The dream of climate-neutral flying is still a long way off

The road to climate-neutral flying is still long. Getty Images

In addition to important freight transport, the aviation industry also fulfills many a travel dream.

But in view of climate change, is it still possible to fly at all without a guilty conscience?

The industry association wants nothing to do with flight shame and promises climate neutrality – but is that possible? Experts are skeptical.

Summertime is travel time: Many are tempted by a holiday on distant beaches or a city trip when it is financially possible. More and more often, however, travelers are plagued by “flight shame” – the guilty conscience of causing climate-damaging greenhouse gases with air travel. The heat records around the Mediterranean Sea and the recent storm disasters make everyone aware of the catastrophic consequences of climate change.

“Flying shame” doesn’t have to be, he replies Association of Airline Companies (Iata). It will soon be possible to fly climate-neutral. A little more every year, and by 2050 at the latest, all of it. But is that realistic? Experts are skeptical. About the sustainable aviation fuel SAF, for example, which Iata praises as a core element of its plan for climate neutrality, the strategy director of the British aviation environmental association AEF, Cait Hewitt says: “Burning SAF produces just as much CO₂ as burning kerosene.”

Air traffic causes as much CO₂ as Germany

The industry is under pressure. According to estimates, aviation accounts for around 2.5 percent of global CO₂ emissions per year, more than Germany, which is among the ten largest CO₂ emitters in the world. In addition to more efficient engines and compensatory measures, Iata therefore relies on SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel). This means everything that is not produced from fossil raw materials. E-fuels, i.e. completely synthetic kerosene with wind or solar power as the starting energy, have so far only been produced on a laboratory scale.

Deep-frying fat, slaughterhouse and fish waste, vegetable oils and their residues: This is what the Finnish company Neste SAF uses to make them. It sees itself as the market leader and is expanding production capacity by around one million tons of SAF per year. Pulp and household waste are also potential sources for SAF. According to Neste, its SAF could save up to 80 percent of emissions compared to kerosene when flying with 100 percent SAF. However, this is still not possible today.

The Iata claims that plants, for example, absorbed CO₂ from the atmosphere as a starting material when growing. This is the only thing that is released back into the atmosphere when it is burned in the aircraft. From this point of view, SAF is climate-neutral over its entire life cycle.

The long way to climate-neutral flying

If SAF is obtained from waste instead of plants, the calculation is more complicated because it contains a lot of climate-damaging material such as plastic, says Hewitt. “If you left the material in landfills, there would be fewer emissions.” Of course, the recycling of waste makes sense and is necessary. But the industry needs to do much more. The best would be synthetic kerosene, derived from CO₂ in the atmosphere and green hydrogen, says Hewitt. However, it remains to be seen whether there are enough renewable energies available for this and whether this can be produced at a reasonable price. “We need more honesty and the will of the industry to accept that, in addition to technical innovations, demand in air traffic must also be reduced,” says Hewitt.

read too

Climate change will massively disrupt air travel, says the head of United Airlines

In the Iata plan for climate neutrality, around 24 million tons of SAF would be needed by 2030 and then more than 400 million tons by 2050. Last year, only a hundredth of the amount required by 2030 was produced: 240,000 tons. Measured against the total aviation fuel, that was 0.1 percent.

EU relies on quota for climate-friendly fuel

Governments should use production incentives to ensure that more is produced, says Iata boss Willie Walsh. The EU relies on a quota: From 2025, kerosene suppliers must add sustainable aviation fuel. The proportion is set to rise from 2 to 70 percent by 2050.

The German Lufthansa sees itself as a SAF pioneer since 2011. According to its own statements, the airline flew around 13,000 tons of mixed SAF last year. That was 0.2 percent of their needs. The company warns that alternative fuels from biomass or electricity are scarce and currently five to ten times more expensive than fossil kerosene. Lufthansa doubts that sufficient biogenic SAF will be available in 2025 for the start of the EU admixture. Lufthansa also does not believe in sufficient synthetic kerosene, which should be filled up from 2030. The industry associations BDL and A4E agree that the EU should set incentives for the construction of the corresponding systems.

The consulting firm Bain strongly doubts that climate neutrality of global air traffic can be achieved by 2050, especially with an annual increase in traffic of three percent. It expects to produce just 135 million tons of SAF by 2050 – and only if priority is given to aviation for raw materials and green hydrogen. The airlines could at best avoid 70 percent of their emissions by 2050, the experts wrote in a study. And the effect of more efficient engines would be greater than that of sustainable fuels.

It is certain that flying with more sustainability will become more expensive. According to a study by the management consultancy PwC, the costs of adding 16 percent SAF to a long-haul flight from Frankfurt to Singapore or Munich to New York would be around 36 euros per passenger. “Flying less far and less often are powerful actions anyone can take to slow the build-up of CO₂ in the atmosphere,” says Hewitt.

read too

Expert warns of heat waves with over 20,000 deaths in Germany

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

