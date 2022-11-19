Recently, the Chaozhou Tesla out-of-control collision incident has aroused heated discussions among netizens. The controversy of the accident lies in whether the owner of the car stepped on the brakes or whether the brakes failed?

Just as the Chaozhou Tesla out-of-control case was pending, another Tesla had a serious car accident and the driver was unfortunately killed.

On November 18, a video uploaded by netizens showed that a Tesla Model Y crashed into a dump truck in Wenzhou, Zhejiang.Model Y was severely damaged, the front of the car was completely damaged, the A-pillar was bent and deformed, and the driver’s seat was almost completely squeezed.

Another car was parked not far from the road, the tailgate of the trunk was opened, the rear bumper was severely deformed, and multiple vehicles collided.

This afternoon, the Wenzhou traffic police issued a police report:

At about 8:25 a.m. on November 18, 2022, Zhang (male, 46 years old, from Henan, driver’s license type A2E) drove a large loaner car from east to west to Jingde, Guoxi Street, Ouhai District. At the section under the East Road Viaduct.

The empty container loaded by the vehicle collided with the height limit gate of the viaduct,As a result, the steel crossbeam of the height-restricted door fell and hit a small car with a new energy license plate driving in the same direction on the left side of the large truck.

After that, the car was still driving east to west along Jingde East Road, and stopped running after colliding with other vehicles along the road. The new energy small car driver Pan (male, 54 years old, from Ouhai, driving license type B1D) was injured and died after the hospital failed.

At present, Zhang, the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, has been controlled by the traffic police department of the public security department, and the suspicion of drunk driving and drug driving has been ruled out after investigation. The case is under further investigation.