Listen to the audio version of the article

For the mimosas of March 8 this year you have to put into account at least 5 euros, but it won’t be difficult to spend up to 12. First of all, the fault of the early blooms of January, then of the drought. the fact is that the Italian farmers’ associations estimate a substantial drop in production: 30% for Coldiretti, even 40% for the CIA Agricoltori italiani. After dear Valentine’s Day, with red roses rising to 10 euros each, now it’s Women’s Day, to suffer the flame of prices. According to Coldiretti monitoring, at least 20 euros must be taken into account for a potted plant.

According to the producers – 90% concentrated in the province of Imperia, in Liguria – the fault of the expensive mimosa lies entirely with commercial distribution: they, they assure, have kept prices stable compared to last year. On March 8, the CIA recalls, 10 million bouquets are exchanged, for a cost of 12 million euros. The mimosa alone is worth 85% of the season’s flower purchases.

Still, consumers don’t seem to be intimidated by prices. According to data collected by the Observatory of Il Gigante supermarkets, which has about sixty supermarkets and megastores, reservations and purchases of mimosas and sweets that recall the flower symbol of Women’s Day have increased by 20% compared to 2022. So much so that the large-scale distribution group has taken steps to increase the last-minute floral offer in its stores by 15%.