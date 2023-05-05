The drought, the oil and the question of the price

This is also confirmed by the industry heavyweight Deoleo. The company is the parent company of the olive oil market leader Bertolli, says it works with around 40,000 olive farmers and is the world‘s best-selling olive oil bottler. “In Spain, as the largest producer and main exporting country, the weather-related situation is more drastic than ever, which affects the quantity. The harvest fell by 56 percent,” Deoleo said when asked by WirtschaftsWoche. The company also processes olives from Greece and Italy. “This reference normally guarantees us trouble-free production,” says Deleo. However, Spain is by far the largest supplier of olives, so that currently “deliveries from southern third countries cannot fully compensate for the crop failures in Spain.”