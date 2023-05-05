Home » The drought, the oil and the question of the price
Business

The drought, the oil and the question of the price

by admin
The drought, the oil and the question of the price

This is also confirmed by the industry heavyweight Deoleo. The company is the parent company of the olive oil market leader Bertolli, says it works with around 40,000 olive farmers and is the world‘s best-selling olive oil bottler. “In Spain, as the largest producer and main exporting country, the weather-related situation is more drastic than ever, which affects the quantity. The harvest fell by 56 percent,” Deoleo said when asked by WirtschaftsWoche. The company also processes olives from Greece and Italy. “This reference normally guarantees us trouble-free production,” says Deleo. However, Spain is by far the largest supplier of olives, so that currently “deliveries from southern third countries cannot fully compensate for the crop failures in Spain.”

See also  Pasta without fire and microwaves: the “save gas” tips from the Nober Parisi prize and the chemist Bressanini

You may also like

The Cadillac that belonged to Totò is up...

Commercial leasing under 100 euros: The 3 cheapest...

Gianni Prandi does business with Alitalia (which leaves...

Weekly foreign exchange market review: FED’s dovish decision...

Is ChatGPT the Better Money Manager?

Now even pasta is a luxury, the price...

VW: CEO Blume wants to fire the board...

Copasir, La Russa writes to the Democratic Party:...

Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of...

Habeck puts together package of measures for faster...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy