Since its debut in Italy in 2021 with the first two openings in Vanzaghello in the Upper Milanese area and in Turin, the Dutch Action has continued its growth in the country and currently has 30 points of sale in Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna for a total of more than 600 employees. For 2023 Action in Italy aims to double its size. In support of the network’s expansion plans on the Italian market, the brand recently announced its recruitment campaign of over 700 new employees.

At the European level, the brand opened 280 points of sale in 2022, landing in Spain while in the last few weeks in Slovakia. Double-digit leap (+30% on 2021) in revenues to 8.9 billion and an operating Ebitda growing to 1.2 billion euros. “We see that the demand for low prices has increased everywhere. Our formula, with an assortment of 6,000 items in 14 categories and a great variety at the lowest price, is popular in all the countries in which we operate – explains Hajir Hajji, CEO of Auction -. Our customers visit Action stores both for everyday products, from household cleaning to personal care items, as well as for clothing or do-it-yourself. Last year, products linked to high energy prices (such as throws and electric blankets or candles) were particularly appreciated. At the same time, all of our product categories are growing.”

In Europa Action employs more than 80,000 people of 136 nationalities. In 2022, the brand created 8,211 new jobs, trained 61,343 people and promoted 2,667 employees. Hajir Hajji concluded: «This year Action turns thirty. I am proud of all the employees who have gotten us to where we are today. With work, training and internal promotions, we actively increase their professional opportunities and they grow with us. Last year, but also in the years to come, when Action will grow further».