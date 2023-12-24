Home » The e-prescription is just the beginning
Business

The e-prescription is just the beginning

by admin
The e-prescription is just the beginning

Compugroup is primarily the work of the entrepreneur Frank Gotthardt. His wife, a dentist, gave him the idea of ​​trying healthcare. Long before the Internet began its triumph, Gotthardt recognized the opportunities of digitalization. Compugroup expanded and bought up smaller companies in increasingly rapid succession. Gotthardt has now become a billionaire and is one of the hundred richest Germans. He collects vintage cars, runs a fine restaurant on the banks of the Moselle and is the main shareholder of the Cologne ice hockey club (“Die Haie”). Most recently, the now 73-year-old made headlines through his connections to the controversial ex-Bild editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt.

Also read: The standstill endangers patient data much more than e-files and e-prescriptions

In 2020, Gotthardt moved to the board of directors. His successor was the former Telekom manager Dirk Wössner. Two years later, Wössner had to leave again – due to strategic differences. Since then, Rauch, who previously worked as CFO at the Douglas perfumery chain, has been at the helm. Rauch should now drive digitalization forward.

See also  DeepMind, the AI ​​of Alphabet, has published the 3D structure of (almost) all existing proteins. This is why it is important

You may also like

Alitalia, extension to 28 December of the deadline...

VIVO India executive was arrested, the company responded:...

Know the Hourly Electricity Price Today and How...

Finance: Miuccia Prada at the top of the...

CITIC Securities: The liquidation is coming to an...

Microsoft buys a pumpkin farm for 69 million...

Using Bay Leaf as a Definitive Cleaning Remedy...

Leonardo, for metalworkers the hours are reduced with...

Cui Dongshu: New energy passenger vehicle retail sales...

What the EU Parliament has in store for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy