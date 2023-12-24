The e-prescription is just the beginning

Compugroup is primarily the work of the entrepreneur Frank Gotthardt. His wife, a dentist, gave him the idea of trying healthcare. Long before the Internet began its triumph, Gotthardt recognized the opportunities of digitalization. Compugroup expanded and bought up smaller companies in increasingly rapid succession. Gotthardt has now become a billionaire and is one of the hundred richest Germans. He collects vintage cars, runs a fine restaurant on the banks of the Moselle and is the main shareholder of the Cologne ice hockey club (“Die Haie”). Most recently, the now 73-year-old made headlines through his connections to the controversial ex-Bild editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt.
In 2020, Gotthardt moved to the board of directors. His successor was the former Telekom manager Dirk Wössner. Two years later, Wössner had to leave again – due to strategic differences. Since then, Rauch, who previously worked as CFO at the Douglas perfumery chain, has been at the helm. Rauch should now drive digitalization forward.