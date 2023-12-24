The e-prescription is just the beginning

Compugroup is primarily the work of the entrepreneur Frank Gotthardt. His wife, a dentist, gave him the idea of ​​trying healthcare. Long before the Internet began its triumph, Gotthardt recognized the opportunities of digitalization. Compugroup expanded and bought up smaller companies in increasingly rapid succession. Gotthardt has now become a billionaire and is one of the hundred richest Germans. He collects vintage cars, runs a fine restaurant on the banks of the Moselle and is the main shareholder of the Cologne ice hockey club (“Die Haie”). Most recently, the now 73-year-old made headlines through his connections to the controversial ex-Bild editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt.

In 2020, Gotthardt moved to the board of directors. His successor was the former Telekom manager Dirk Wössner. Two years later, Wössner had to leave again – due to strategic differences. Since then, Rauch, who previously worked as CFO at the Douglas perfumery chain, has been at the helm. Rauch should now drive digitalization forward.

