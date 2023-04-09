Home Business The ear hurts when the new car exceeds 60km/h. The owner: I have found more than 20 people to drive it.
by admin
In the process of driving a new car, the ears will feel uncomfortable when it exceeds 60km/h. Mr. Zhao from Xi’an encountered such an annoying thing when he bought a new car.

A few days ago, the “Xiaoqiang Hotline” reported that Mr. Zhao from Xi’an bought a new energy vehicle in December 2022.But as long as he drove more than 60 kilometers per hour, his ears began to feel uncomfortable, and then the pain was unbearable like a needle prick.

At first, Mr. Zhao suspected that his ears were the problem. For this reason, he found more than 20 friends to drive and ride in his vehicle, and they all reported that the ears would be uncomfortable.

Mr. Zhao and his wife have reported this situation to the 4S store, hoping that they can find out the problem, but the 4S store has inspected, including two technical personnel from the manufacturer, and the final feedback is that the vehicle has no problem, and there is no problem. There are no paper reports.

In this regard, the service director of the 4S shop said that the report may be provided to the customer. So far we have not given this report to the customer, but he has read the report and it turns out that there is no problem with the vehicle.

But Mr. Zhao’s wife said,They had gone to a 4S shop before, and after the technical director tested the vehicle, he also expressed discomfort.

At present, the matter has not been resolved, and the two sides are also negotiating to deal with it.

