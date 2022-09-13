Listen to the audio version of the article

There is the pedal bike that looks like a real motorbike complete with a throttle grip, but also historical names in the motoring world, such as Fantic and Garelli, in search of a second life on pedals. There are the global giants of world bicycles, including the Bianchi with the classic light blue, who have adapted the offer of high-end models, even those with carbon frames, to pedal assistance. While the manufacturers who remain faithful to the traditional bike can be counted on the fingers of one hand.

There is an energy supplier like Repower that presents cargo bike models for the transport of people and goods aiming to become a partner of the hospitality industry, but also to the urban logistics of the future and there is TiVale that launches a price list for the evaluation of used vehicles with the ambition of becoming the “Quattroruote of the electric bike”.

But above all there is a crowd of enthusiasts, including children, who took over the motor racing circuit over the weekend in Misano Adriatico to try out the latest pedal assisted models.

There is no doubt that the ebike has dominated the Italian Bike Festival, the two-wheeled happening that saw over 40 thousand people in three days greet the passage from the Rimini seafront to the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli: protagonist in the stands, in the debates and on the track, in the context of direct tests of the bicycles that are the true trademark of this event now in its fifth edition.

Growing market

A success that reverberates in the market numbers, in Italy but even more in Europe, and which anticipates an upcoming, historic overcoming of the muscle bike. Bosch, the supplier of most of the electric motors, is showing great optimism that half of the sales will be electric as early as 2025, Bosch eBike Systems CEO Claus Fleischer told the Financial Times. More cautious is Manuel Marsilio, general manager of Conebi, the European Confederation of the bicycle industry, who estimates that overtaking may come around the end of the decade.